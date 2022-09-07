  • Home
    McDermott awarded FEED contract from Gunvor Petroleum

    McDermott International, together with its storage business, CB&I, has been awarded a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract from Gunvor Petroleum Rotterdam B.V. for the Green Hydrogen Import Terminal project. The project is part of Gunvor's program to transform their Rotterdam facility into a green energy hub, according to the company's release.

    Under the contract scope, CB&I will provide the FEED of the ammonia tank and associated Inside Battery Limits (ISBL) equipment. McDermott will support with FEED activities for the interconnecting pipeline, tie-ins and other Outside Battery Limits (OSBL) scope. As part of the FEED, a project execution cost estimate will be developed as basis for a potential conversion into an engineering, construction and procurement (EPC) contract for the implementation phase.

    "After successfully completing the feasibility study in 2021, we are well positioned to execute the next phase of this important green energy project," said Tareq Kawash, Senior Vice President, Onshore of McDermott. "Our ability to bring together McDermott's decades of project execution experience with CB&I's expertise in design, engineering and construction of ammonia tanks make us the ideal partner for Gunvor."

    "This project represents a vital contribution to ensuring a reliable logistical chain for the growing green hydrogen market and ultimately meeting the Netherlands 2030 climate goals," said Cesar Canals, Senior Vice President, of CB&I. "As a world leader in the design and build of storage terminals, CB&I, together with McDermott, bring safety, quality and assurance."

    Work on the project will be executed from McDermott's office in The Hague, the Netherlands and CB&I's office in Plainfield, Illinois.

    McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry.

    CB&I is the world's leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks and terminals. With more than 60,000 structures completed throughout its 130-year history, CB&I has the global expertise and strategically located operations to provide its customers world-class storage solutions for even the most complex energy infrastructure projects.

