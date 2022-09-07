2022 September 7 16:45

NYK concludes charter agreement for LNG carrier with Osaka Gas International Transport

On September 6, NYK signed a multi-year time charter contract with Osaka Gas International Transport Inc., a Daigas Group company, for a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, according to the company's release.

This vessel, named “Grace Freesia,” comes equipped with a WinGD-made dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine (i.e., X-DF diesel engine) that has superior fuel-consumption efficiency and can operate on marine gas oil or boil off gas stored in the cargo tank. The carrier also features a re-liquefaction system that can use surplus boil-off gas efficiently. The cargo tank is a 174,000 cubic meter capacity membrane-type tank that makes use of advanced insulating materials to suppress the boil-off rate (percentage of gas volume that vaporizes during navigation) in the cargo tank and realizes significantly more efficient, economical, and environmentally friendly operation.

By utilizing its experience and network cultivated as a world-scale LNG-carrier owning-and-managing company, NYK is contributing to Japan’s stable energy supply.



In February 2021, NYK released the “NYK Group ESG Story,” which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs through business activities. In March this year, NYK released the updated “NYK Group ESG Story 2022,” which introduces initiatives for integrating ESG into the Group’s management strategies set forth in the “NYK Group ESG Story” and provides a partial explanation of the Group’s sustainable growth strategy from a long-term perspective. To strongly promote ESG management, NYK will continue to create new value as a sustainable solution provider.



