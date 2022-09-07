2022 September 7 16:25

Russian-Chinese trade in 7M’22 rose by 29% to $97.7 billion - Chinese Ambassy

Russian imports surged by 49%

Russian-Chinese bilateral trade has surged by almost one third over a half-year period, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Zhang Hanhui, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Russian Federation, as saying at the Eastern Economic Forum. The growth was mostly driven by Russian imports and China counts on further growth of trade turnover.

According to the Chinese Ambassy, trade turnover between the countries increased by 29% and made $97.7 billion in January-July. Zhang Hanhui attributes it to cooperation in the energy area, container of infrastructure facilities, trade in the oil & gas and the agricultural sectors, as well as cooperation in the digital area.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Russian Federation referred to the current relations between the countries as “the best over a period of 12 years” adding that China is “Russia’s main trade partner”. According to him, the trade between the countries “is proceeding at an accelerated pace to the target of $200 billion despite the trends”.