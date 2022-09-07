2022 September 7 15:30

DNV and MSC sign 100 vessel contract for Anti-Roll Assist and ARCS

At the SMM trade fair in Hamburg today, classification society DNV and global container shipping line MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) signed a contract to implement the new DNV Anti-Roll Assist system and ARCS (Anti-Roll for Containerships) class notation in some 100 vessels. With the new contract, MSC is the first global liner company to install the application and implement a ship-specific tool to avoid container losses due to parametric or synchronous rolling, according to DNV's release.



DNV’s new Anti-Roll Assist helps vessel captains to recognize and avoid the risk of parametric and synchronous resonant rolling. By using a ship-specific hydrodynamic database the system can provide a risk picture for the vessel, based on its heading, speed, loading condition, and the environmental conditions.

MSC will be the first ship owner to implement the ARCS notation and will integrate the application in their onboard weather routing systems. The contract covers dozens of newbuildings, ships in operation, and vessels to be constructed, ranging in size from 1,800 to MSC’s largest vessels at some 24,000 TEU.



Anti-Roll Assist can stand alone or be integrated into other onboard systems, such as lashing computers, weather routing tools, or navigation systems. This is supported by the ARCS class notation which enables shipowners to demonstrate to their customers that a strategy to minimize the risk of container loss is in place. Owners can meet the requirements of the ARCS class notation by implementing a software solution which meets designated functional, technical and performance requirements, particularly a stringent hydrodynamic approach to calculating the risk.



DNV is one of the world’s leading classification societies and an advisor for the maritime industry.