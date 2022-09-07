2022 September 7 12:37

Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 8M’2022 rose by 26.4% YoY to 203.4 thousand tonnes

Handling of fish products rose by 12.6%

In January-August 2022, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 203.4 thousand tonnes of cargo, which is 26.4% more than in the same period a year before, says the stevedoring company.

In the reported period, the port handled 155.9 thousand tonnes of fish products, up 12.6%, year-on-year.

In January-December 2021, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 246,600 tonnes of cargo, which is 20.7% more than in the same period a year before, says the stevedoring company. Handling of fish products rose by 21.4% to 224,600 tonnes.

Murmansk Sea Fish Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.