2022 September 7 14:22

Kongsberg Digital launching digital twin for maritime industry to transform shipping

Kongsberg Digital (KDI) launches a maritime digital twin with Höegh Autoliners as its first pilot customer. This is the beginning of a new transformation journey for ship operations, according to the company's release.



As a market-leading developer and vendor of digital twins for the energy sector, KDI is now adding digital twin for maritime to its portfolio. Digital twins allow new ways of working and interacting with data and operational insights. The first areas the maritime twin supports are trim advisory, 3D visualization of the vessel, and situational awareness around it, including weather conditions. The twin is powered by real-time data from the Vessel Insight data infrastructure and its eco-system of applications.



The objective of KDI´s holistic digital twin is to support partners in utilizing advanced simulations to troubleshoot operations, make predictions of future performance, and over time, enable condition-based maintenance to reduce cost and operational downtime. The digital twin for maritime will build upon the Kognitwin framework, KDI’s digital twin for the energy market.



Digital twin technology allows new ways of working and utterly new interaction possibilities and transparency between different stakeholders in the industry. Höegh Autoliners is KDIs partner for the pilot with their car carriers.



In the coming months, KDI will reinforce this digital twin for maritime development by adding new components for visualization and performance.