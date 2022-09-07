2022 September 7 14:02

Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre receives approval for testing with ammonia

Authorities have granted approval for testing with ammonia at the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre. When installation of the testing setup is completed by the end of 2022, the centre will be able to work with all fuels in consideration as the marine industry decarbonizes.



Alfa Laval will serve marine customers at all stages of their decarbonization journey, no matter which fuels they choose. As part of that strategy, the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre will soon begin testing with ammonia. Just as it has for LNG, biofuels and methanol, the centre will deepen the knowledge of ammonia combustion and lead the development of needed onboard technologies.



The testing setup includes a double-walled ammonia tank at a safe distance from other fuels, as well as double-walled piping with encapsulated welds for all pipes to and from the centre. These barriers reflect the safety measures that will likely be required for ammonia on future vessels. Initially, the testing itself will take place in a dedicated enclosure, using quantities small enough for emergency venting without risk to the environment or the engineers involved. At a later stage, full-scale testing will commence using both boilers and fuel cells.

With the setup approved, Alfa Laval will move swiftly to begin ammonia testing in early 2023.





