2022 September 7 13:01

HHI Group unveils eco-friendly technologies and state-of-the-art digital technologies at Gastech 2022

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group unveiled eco-friendly technologies for a sustainable future as well as state-of-the-art digital technologies at this year's Gastech, a global platform showcasing new products, solutions and technologies across the gas, LNG, hydrogen and energy value chain, according to the company's release.

HHI Group said it participated in Gastech 2022, which took place from September 5 to 8 at Milano, Italy. This year, the world’s largest event for the gas sector encompassing LNG, hydrogen and low carbon solutions, celebrated its 50th anniversary, attracting over 38,000 attendees and 750 exhibitors from about 60 countries.

More than 30 executives and employees of HHI Group attended the event, including Vice Chairman Ka Sam-hyun of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) and President Chung Kisun of HD Hyundai along with other top management members, as well as sales, research, and engineering professionals. Operating a booth with a total area of approximately 200 square meters, the Group showcased model LNG and LPG carrier vessels as well as cutting-edge green and digital technologies.

Throughout the event, HHI Group was recognized for its prowess in building eco-friendly digital ships, as evidenced by a total of ten cases where it earned technical certifications from and signed MoUs with global institutions and companies in relation to a liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO₂) carrier, ammonia carrier fueled by ammonia, LNG-hydrogen tri-fuel engine for liquefied hydrogen carriers, HiDTS (Hyundai intelligent Digital Twin Ship) and HiNAS (Hyundai intelligent Navigation Assistant System) 2.0.

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and the Marshall Islands Registry (MIR) delivered an Approval in Principle (AiP) to HHI Group for a 74,000㎥ class ship to transport LCO₂ jointly developed with Hyundai Glovis and G-Marine Service, the world’s largest vessel of its kind. The Group also obtained an AiP from Lloyd's Register (LR) and the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR) for a 40,000㎥/30,000㎥ classits LCO₂ carrier—a 40,000㎥ class and a 30,000㎥ class each.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), in its May 2021 report titled "Net Zero by 2050 Scenario," expected 18% of the global reduction in emissions required to achieve carbon neutrality would come from carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS). HHI Group is keen to advance technologies associated with LCO₂ carriers, which are expected to increase in demand as markets for CCUS technologies grow.

In addition, DNV issued HHI Group AiPs for its LNG-hydrogen tri-fuel engine and Cargo Handling System (CHS) linked to that engine, a key technology for liquefied hydrogen carriers, and for its low flashpoint fuel injection system for fuels such as methanol and ammonia.

As for digital ships, an AiP was won from DNV, the world's largest classification society headquartered in Norway, for the virtual commissioning solution of HiDTS. Meanwhile, the Group also signed an MoU with SIEMENS of Germany, a global leader in digital twin, and DNV for technology development and business cooperation to build intelligent ships for autonomous navigation and future-proof ships optimized for environmentally sustainable fuels such as methanol, ammonia, and hydrogen.

Avikus, the Group's subsidiary specialized in autonomous navigation technology, also signed an MoU with LISCR and DNV for technical certification of HiNAS 2.0. Last month, Avikus signed a deal to supply the Level 2 autonomous navigation system (HiNAS 2.0) for the first time in the shipbuilding industry.

It is to hold a technology seminar (Hyundai Heavy Industries Group Tech Forum) under the theme of “The Greener and Smarter Solutions for Future” on September 7. "At Gastech 2022, we were clearly recognized as a pioneer of future-proof ships," said an official of the Group. "Our Group will lead the way in the paradigm shift towards the green and digital transitions and successfully complete the commercialization of the technologies."