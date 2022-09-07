  • Home
  • News
  • HHI Group unveils eco-friendly technologies and state-of-the-art digital technologies at Gastech 2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 September 7 13:01

    HHI Group unveils eco-friendly technologies and state-of-the-art digital technologies at Gastech 2022

    Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group unveiled eco-friendly technologies for a sustainable future as well as state-of-the-art digital technologies at this year's Gastech, a global platform showcasing new products, solutions and technologies across the gas, LNG, hydrogen and energy value chain, according to the company's release.

    HHI Group said it participated in Gastech 2022, which took place from September 5 to 8 at Milano, Italy. This year, the world’s largest event for the gas sector encompassing LNG, hydrogen and low carbon solutions, celebrated its 50th anniversary, attracting over 38,000 attendees and 750 exhibitors from about 60 countries.

    More than 30 executives and employees of HHI Group attended the event, including Vice Chairman Ka Sam-hyun of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) and President Chung Kisun of HD Hyundai along with other top management members, as well as sales, research, and engineering professionals. Operating a booth with a total area of approximately 200 square meters, the Group showcased model LNG and LPG carrier vessels as well as cutting-edge green and digital technologies.

    Throughout the event, HHI Group was recognized for its prowess in building eco-friendly digital ships, as evidenced by a total of ten cases where it earned technical certifications from and signed MoUs with global institutions and companies in relation to a liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO₂) carrier, ammonia carrier fueled by ammonia, LNG-hydrogen tri-fuel engine for liquefied hydrogen carriers, HiDTS (Hyundai intelligent Digital Twin Ship) and HiNAS (Hyundai intelligent Navigation Assistant System) 2.0.

    The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and the Marshall Islands Registry (MIR) delivered an Approval in Principle (AiP) to HHI Group for a 74,000㎥ class ship to transport LCO₂ jointly developed with Hyundai Glovis and G-Marine Service, the world’s largest vessel of its kind. The Group also obtained an AiP from Lloyd's Register (LR) and the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR) for a 40,000㎥/30,000㎥ classits LCO₂ carrier—a 40,000㎥ class and a 30,000㎥ class each.

    The International Energy Agency (IEA), in its May 2021 report titled "Net Zero by 2050 Scenario," expected 18% of the global reduction in emissions required to achieve carbon neutrality would come from carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS). HHI Group is keen to advance technologies associated with LCO₂ carriers, which are expected to increase in demand as markets for CCUS technologies grow.

    In addition, DNV issued HHI Group AiPs for its LNG-hydrogen tri-fuel engine and Cargo Handling System (CHS) linked to that engine, a key technology for liquefied hydrogen carriers, and for its low flashpoint fuel injection system for fuels such as methanol and ammonia.

    As for digital ships, an AiP was won from DNV, the world's largest classification society headquartered in Norway, for the virtual commissioning solution of HiDTS. Meanwhile, the Group also signed an MoU with SIEMENS of Germany, a global leader in digital twin, and DNV for technology development and business cooperation to build intelligent ships for autonomous navigation and future-proof ships optimized for environmentally sustainable fuels such as methanol, ammonia, and hydrogen.

    Avikus, the Group's subsidiary specialized in autonomous navigation technology, also signed an MoU with LISCR and DNV for technical certification of HiNAS 2.0. Last month, Avikus signed a deal to supply the Level 2 autonomous navigation system (HiNAS 2.0) for the first time in the shipbuilding industry.

    It is to hold a technology seminar (Hyundai Heavy Industries Group Tech Forum) under the theme of “The Greener and Smarter Solutions for Future” on September 7. "At Gastech 2022, we were clearly recognized as a pioneer of future-proof ships," said an official of the Group. "Our Group will lead the way in the paradigm shift towards the green and digital transitions and successfully complete the commercialization of the technologies."

Другие новости по темам: Hyundai Heavy Industries  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 September 7

18:27 Babcock partners with Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard to develop liquefied CO2 carriers
18:01 SAL Heavy Lift and Jumbo Shipping start joint newbuilding programme for ultra-efficient, carbon-neutral heavy lift project vessels
17:48 NSR cargo traffic can rise to 220 million tonnes per year – Vladimir Putin
17:40 Schulte Group presents new LNG bunker vessel design
17:26 McDermott awarded FEED contract from Gunvor Petroleum
17:06 Chinese shipbuilders outperform Korean dockyards in August - BusinessKorea
17:04 Chevron supplies first stem of 40 BN Category II lube oil
16:45 NYK concludes charter agreement for LNG carrier with Osaka Gas International Transport
16:25 Russian-Chinese trade in 7M’22 rose by 29% to $97.7 billion - Chinese Ambassy
16:24 DSME wins order for 7 LNG carriers worth over KRW2tn - BusinessKorea
16:04 VPS launches CORE software to close the emissions gap for shipowners
15:49 Investments of Klaipeda Port Authority opens new opportunities for container stevedoring
15:30 DNV and MSC sign 100 vessel contract for Anti-Roll Assist and ARCS
15:12 Marlink and OneWeb partner for first live maritime trial of LEO connectivity service
14:22 Kongsberg Digital launching digital twin for maritime industry to transform shipping
14:02 Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre receives approval for testing with ammonia
13:40 Throughput of Azov port in 8M’2022 fell by 12% YoY to 5.8 million tonnes
13:21 A.P. Moller - Maersk opens the doors to a new warehouse in India
13:01 HHI Group unveils eco-friendly technologies and state-of-the-art digital technologies at Gastech 2022
12:37 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 8M’2022 rose by 26.4% YoY to 203.4 thousand tonnes
12:30 DNV awards AiP to HHI Group’s digital twin ship system
12:11 Wilhelmsen completes acquisition of 100 % of Stromme from Seven Seas
12:01 Construction of Brittany Ferries first hybrid ship begins
11:38 Rosatom and China Energy Engineering Group join hands under project on construction of hydrogen plant in Sakhalin
11:21 Rolls-Royce presents new mtu propulsion solutions for ships at SMM
11:06 TransContainer’s subsidiary in Japan to focus on multimodal shipments via Far East ports
10:50 Sailors rescued in the Tasman Sea
10:37 Delo Management Company and Sakhalin Region government signed cooperation agreement
10:19 Rolls-Royce and Sanlorenzo team up for methanol propulsion in luxury yachts
09:51 ABS approves ammonia-fueled ammonia/LPG carriers
09:40 Capital investments in modernization of Russian shipyards estimated at RUB 400-500 billion minimum — Ministry of Industry and Trade
09:18 Cargo traffic on Russia’s IWW in H1’22 rose by 2% YoY
09:01 MABUX: Global bunker indices to change the trend for downward on Sep 07

2022 September 6

18:05 CMA CGM implements Peak Season Surcharge for cargo from th USA to Latin America & the Caribbean
17:50 Only 3 out of 20 ships intended for Kamchatka crab catchers completed – Kamchatka Territory Governor
17:34 DNV launches new continuous remote compliance verification service for navigational equipment
17:25 ADNOC announces $548 mln contract to build a new main gas line at its Lower Zakum field offshore of Abu Dhabi
17:05 Shell and PETRONAS to develop the Rosmari-Marjoram gas project in Sarawak, Malaysia
16:44 Batches of technically independent ship equipment expected at shipyards from 2024-2025 – RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
16:23 Two-stage Alfa Laval AQUA Blue E2 freshwater generator multiplies the energy-saving AQUA benefits
16:02 RINA and Asprofos awarded contract for Alexandroupolis FSRU
15:28 Gazprom commenced LNG production at KS Portovaya, Leningrad Region
15:26 POSCO transports Ukrainian corn to Korea - BusinessKorea
15:12 Kongsberg Digital launches digital twin for maritime industry to transform shipping
15:03 A.P. Moller - Maersk opens new warehouse facility in Brazil
14:57 Port of Gothenburg, Stena Line, DFDS, Orsted and Liquid Wind to establish Europe’s first green e-fuels hub
14:22 King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam sets a new throughput record in August, 2022
14:00 Hansa Tankers partners with StormGeo for improved environmental performance
13:40 Standard Club updates guidance for new entrants to offshore renewables market
13:10 Georgia Ports Authority orders 12 Konecranes RTGs for the Port of Savannah
12:30 Wartsila propulsion solution selected for sustainable new hybrid tug
12:00 LR awards HHI Design Approval for world’s first 40,000cbm LCO2 carrier
11:41 TransContainer and SVLOGRUS will jointly develop multimodal transportation via Far East ports
11:20 Kawasaki Heavy Industries holds naming ceremony for LPG dual-fuel VLGC “Lupinus Planet”
11:00 DNV and DSME join hands to develop wind-assisted propulsion system
10:45 Carbon footprint of round voyage via NSR is 7,000 tonnes less compared to that via Suez canal - NOVATEK
10:30 Vestdavit to provide a total of five davit systems for the Esvagt's vessel
10:09 DNV urges cross-industry collaboration to help overcome “ultimate hurdle” of fuel availability in its latest decarbonization report
09:58 Rosatom finds it necessary to build 75-80 ice-class ships for NSR operation
09:35 DNV awards AiP to MOL and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding for new LCO2 carrier design