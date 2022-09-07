2022 September 7 12:01

Construction of Brittany Ferries first hybrid ship begins

Brittany Ferries celebrates the next step in its fleet renewal programme, according to the company's release. The first section of steel has been cut for the construction of Saint-Malo, the innovative LNG-hybrid vessel that will link Portsmouth with the port of St Malo.

Saint-Malo will work like a hybrid car when she joins the fleet in 2025. She will run on LNG (liquefied natural gas), on electric power or on a combination of the two. The benefits include significantly lower emissions, less noise and a smoother ride for passengers.

She will also be shore-side power ready. That means Saint-Malo will automatically become cleaner when investment in infrastructure in ports like Portsmouth allows her to be plugged-in when alongside.

Saint-Malo will the third of four LNG-powered ferries to join the Brittany Ferries fleet and will replace much-loved grande dame Bretagne. Salamanca began operations from Portsmouth in March this year and Santoña will arrive in the port for her first sailing next spring.