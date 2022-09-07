2022 September 7 11:38

Rosatom and China Energy Engineering Group join hands under project on construction of hydrogen plant in Sakhalin

Hydrogen is to be shipped in its liquid state by sea in tank containers

Rusatom Overseas JSC (a company of the Rosatom State Corporation) and China Energy International Group (a company of the China Energy Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (CEEC)) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that lays the foundation for further cooperation on the pilot project of constructing a hydrogen plant on the island of Sakhalin and sets the main conditions for new export supplies of hydrogen from Russia to China, according to Rosatom.

The document was signed on the sidelines of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum by Evgeny Pakermanov, President of Rusatom Overseas, on the Russian side, and Song Liang, General Director of China Energy Rus LLC and Gezhouba(CGGC, Subgroups of CEEC) Rus LLC , CEEC’s head office in Russia, on the Chinese side.

Under the cooperation the parties will consider implementing the project jointly, including organising low-carbon hydrogen export from the island of Sakhalin to China as soon as in 2025.

"Russia and China have a lasting and successful track record of cooperation in the nuclear and advanced technology areas; we are happy that by signing the memorandum today with our Chinese partners, we lay the foundation for cooperation in the hydrogen area. We plan to start building the plant as early as next year and commission it for industrial operation in 2025. For hydrogen export to China, we are considering the scenario of shipping hydrogen in its liquid state by sea in tank containers. China is implementing its own large-scale programme for hydrogen technology, production and use project development; our cooperation is yet another step towards fulfilling our national plans to develop hydrogen economies of our countries,” said Evgeny Pakermanov, President of Rusatom Overseas.

