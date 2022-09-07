2022 September 7 11:06

TransContainer’s subsidiary in Japan to focus on multimodal shipments via Far East ports

It will develop alternative routes in cooperation with TransContainer's subsidiaries in China and South Korea

TransContainer of Delo Group says it has opened a subsidiary in Japan.

The new container freight forwarder TC Japan Co., Ltd. will deal with customers and promote TransContainer's service in a "one stop" manner. The company will be focused on multimodal shipments via the ports of the Far East along the Trans-Siberian Railway to the regions of Russia and abroad. Additionally, depending on the customers’ needs, it will develop alternative routes in cooperation with TransContainer's subsidiaries in China and South Korea.

TC Japan Co., Ltd. will also be responsible for supplying customers with containers and coordinating depot operations. Upon the customers’ requests, the company will organize shipments in specialized containers and containers equipped for car transportation, engaging, if necessary, co-executors in Japan, Russia, and other countries.

“The start of operation of TransContainer's own company in Japan is a major step in the development of our business in the Asian markets. Now our customers will be able to obtain all information about TransContainer's services, terms and conditions and rules of transportation directly from the service provider, which guarantees reliability and quality of service,” said Victor Markov, Director of TransContainer.

Opening of the subsidiary company will contribute to further expansion of TransContainer's business in the country and strengthened cooperation with Japanese consignors, freight forwarders and Russian importers.

PJSC TransContainer is among the largest intermodal container operators in Eurasia. Its fleet numbers about 113,000 containers of over 167,000 TEU and over 42,000 flatcars. The company owns 37 railway terminals in Russia and operates three more terminals through its subsidiaries and joint stock companies. TransContainer holds 58.51% of Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO) the fleet of which numbers 13 ice-class sea vessels. Delo Group is the only shareholder of the company.