2022 September 7 10:37

Delo Management Company and Sakhalin Region government signed cooperation agreement

On September 06, 2022, a cooperation agreement was signed between Delo Group (the Delo Management Company (MC Delo)), and the Sakhalin Region Government on the margins of the Eastern Economic Forum. The signatories were Dmitry Pankov, CEO of Delo Management Company, and Valery Limarenko, governor of the Sakhalin region, Delo Group says in its press release.

The agreement defines the main directions, forms and conditions of cooperation between the parties to obtain a synergistic effect in the implementation of joint projects to solve logistical problems in the Sakhalin region.

The parties agreed to cooperate in the development of transport and logistics infrastructure in the ports of Kholmsk and Korsakov, the Vanino-Kholmsk ferry service, coastal shipping and transport and logistics services in general, including the implementation of digital transformation projects.

Commenting on the event, Dmitry Pankov underlined: “In August of this year Delo Group acquired the Sakhalin Shipping Company, so the Sakhalin region became a Russian territory of direct presence and application of our efforts. All the Group's assets always pay special attention to the development of the regions of presence. This demonstrates both the social responsibility of business and the personal responsibility and caring attitude of each of our employees toward their native land.

I am sure that we will have constructive cooperation with the Government of the Sakhalin Region and personally with Governor Valery Limarenko on all urgent issues related to the transport and logistics sphere".

Valery Limarenko, in his turn, noted: “The development of any territory, its economy and social sphere directly depends on the transport infrastructure. For this reason, cooperation with the Delo management company is so important to us. The main flow of regional cargoes goes via the ports of Korsakov and Kholmsk. The regional government is interested in the stable operation and development for the benefit of Sakhalin and the Kuril Islands residents. The modernization of the Korsakov port (becoming one of the elements of the Northern Sea Route) is now beginning. I am confident that we will successfully cooperate on this project, which will determine the development of the region's transport infrastructure for decades to come".

Delo Group is Russian transportation and logistics holding, operating its own fleet and managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is Delo Management Company.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator RUSCON and the intermodal container operator TransContainer. The shipping business is represented by the Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO), is one of the biggest Russian shipping companies.