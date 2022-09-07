2022 September 7 09:51

ABS approves ammonia-fueled ammonia/LPG carriers

ABS has granted approval in principle (AIP) to Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) for the concept design of two ammonia-fueled liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers, according to ABS's release.

The 40,000 cm3 and 60,000 cm3 capacity carriers were developed in cooperation with Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore (KSOE).

Awarded at Gastech, the AIP is the completion of phase one of a joint development project (JDP) among ABS, HHI, Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) which was signed in Athens at Posidonia.

ABS reviewed the design concept of the ammonia-fueled propulsion for the LPG carriers. Phase 2 will begin with the development of engine specifications.