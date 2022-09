2022 September 7 09:18

Cargo traffic on Russia’s IWW in H1’22 rose by 2% YoY

In the first half of 2022, cargo traffic on inland water ways of the Russian Federation rose by 2%, year-on-year, to 38.28 million tonnes, according to the statistics of RF Ministry of Transport. Passenger transportation over the reported period fell by 0.8% to 3,110,205 people.



In 2021, cargo traffic on Russia’s IWW rose by 1.2%, year-on-year, to 110.3 million tonnes.