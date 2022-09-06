2022 September 6 17:34

DNV launches new continuous remote compliance verification service for navigational equipment

At the SMM trade fair in Hamburg, classification society DNV announced the launch of its new NAUTConnect service. Offered as an additional voluntary class notation and developed in collaboration with the industry, NAUTConnect is hosted on DNV’s Veracity platform and is designed to enable the optimal performance and safety of navigational systems, according to DNV's release.

NAUTConnect is a continuous remote compliance verification system for electronic navigational systems and integrated network equipment. It covers onboard systems and data collection infrastructure, onshore systems and data standards, as well as procedures for system health monitoring and compliance verification. The voluntary class notation includes MO and class requirements, as well as requirements for service providers, for example OEMs involved in monitoring and maintaining given systems and equipment. It also enables vessel owners and managers to keep better track of hardware and software updates and replacements.



Key industry contributors included, navigation systems manufacturer Kongsberg Maritime (KM) and its digital arm, Kongsberg Digital (KDI), while Norway’s Hurtigruten Coastal AS is one of several shipowners that piloted the service.



NAUTConnect builds on the IMO’s ongoing ‘e-navigation’ strategy, which is intended to harmonize ship-to-shore information exchange.



DNV is one of the world’s leading classification societies and an advisor for the maritime industry.