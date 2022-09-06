2022 September 6 17:50

Only 3 out of 20 ships intended for Kamchatka crab catchers completed – Kamchatka Territory Governor

The delivery is postponed to two years minimum

Only 3 out of 20 ships intended for Kamchatka crab catchers has been completed with the delivery of the remaining ships postponed to two years minimum , Kamchatka Territory Governor Vladimir Solodov said at the “Fishing Industry: New Horizons” session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

“In general, investment quotas have brought a great positive result. We see a considerable inflow of investments in Kamchatka. Our region is the most active participant of investment quota programme’s Phase 1. RUB 63 billion have been announced, 20 ships and 8 plants,” said the Governor.

According to him, seven out of the eight plants have been built. One of them will be launched on 6 September 2022. The situation with ships is worse: only 3 ships have been built with the delivery of the remaining ones postponed to two years minimum.

According to Vladimir Solodov, it is reasonable to postpone implementation of Phase 2 taking into account the delay of Phase 1 implementation.

After a period of almost 40 years when Russian shipyards built no fishing ships or crab catchers, the year of 2016 marked the beginning of orders inflow due to transition to the auction based principle of allocating quotas in the fishing industry. The reform foresees that the market players should have their ship built in the Russian Federation to obtain a quota for bioresources. The largest portfolios are those of shipyards in the North-West region – Severnaya Verf, Admiralteiskie Verfi, Vyborg Shipyard and Yantar of United Shipbuilding Corporation as well as Pella shipyard (read more in a special project of IAA PortNews available in Russian).

Construction of 52 fishing ships and 38 crab catchers was foreseen by the first phase of the programme (according to the data of the Ministry of Industry and Trade as of December 2021). By the end of 2021, the shipyards delivered 6 fishing and 2 crab catching ships.

