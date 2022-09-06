2022 September 6 16:44

Batches of technically independent ship equipment expected at shipyards from 2024-2025 – RF Ministry of Industry and Trade

Subsidies can cover up to 80% of Russian companies’ expenses in case of serial production

Supplies of the first batches of technically independent ship equipment are expected at shipyards from 2024-2025, RF Ministry of Industry and Trade told IAA PortNews adding that underway is the work on selection and supply of domestically produced alternatives available in the market.

To phase out imports of ship equipment, Rf Ministry of Industry and Trade is working in active contact with manufacturers.

Specialists have determined the most important items for various types of ships. The list numbers over 60 positions which are to be covered by the state subsidies. A relevant document has been drafted and submitted for approval of the federal executive authorities.

Subsidies can cover up to 80% of Russian companies’ expenses for designing, manufacture and introduction of ship equipment under a comprehensive project which foresees serial production.

The draft document foresees the establishment of an inter-agency committee comprising representatives of federal executive authorities, major manufacturers and scientific organizations. It is to determine works and indicators for each type of equipment while the scope of subsidies is to be determine by the committee of the Ministry of Industry and Trade. The designers will be selected through an open competition. The Ministry of Industry and Trade supports various cooperation and integration developments to ensure fast and efficient development of required components in the scope needed.

Among the priorities, the Ministry’s press center names the projects of Zvezda on construction of large ships including an LNG-powered Aframax tanker, Arctic LNG taker, multifunctional research ship for a fundamental study of the global ocean as well as ships for production/storage/transportation of aquatic bioresources being built in almost all shipbuilding regions under the investment quota programme.