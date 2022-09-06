  • Home
  • 2022 September 6 18:05

    CMA CGM implements Peak Season Surcharge for cargo from th USA to Latin America & the Caribbean

    CMA CGM Group has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge :

    Origin : From USA

    Destination : To East Coast South America, East Coast Central America & Caribbean, West Coast Central America, Leeward, Windward, Guyana North Brazil (Mexico excluded)

    Cargo: all except Flat & Open Top

    Amount: USD 250 per 20' | USD 500 per 40'

    Date of application: From October 1st to December 31st, 2022 (date of loading in the origin ports)

    Origin : From USA

    Destination : To West Coast South America

    Cargo: all except Flat & Open Top

    Amount: USD 500 per 20' | USD 1,000 per 40'

    Date of application: From October 1st, 2022 to December 31st, 2022 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

