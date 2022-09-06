2022 September 6 15:26

POSCO transports Ukrainian corn to Korea - BusinessKorea

POSCO International announced on Sept. 5 that a ship carrying 61,000 tons of corn left the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi for Korea on Aug. 16, according to BusinessKorea. The ship will arrive at Incheon Port of Korea late September and the corn will be used for feed production.

POSCO International had prepared for an early departure of the vessel from Ukraine through close cooperation with local suppliers and the shipowner.

Currently, about 20 million tons of grain such as corn and wheat are stored in Ukraine. Major grain companies around the world are trying to secure and bring them to their home countries.

POSCO International is the only Korean company to own and run a grain export terminal at the port of Mykolaiv, Ukraine. Completed in September 2019, the terminal had sold about 2.5 million tons of grain to Korea, Europe, North Africa and the Middle East until February 2022.