2022 September 6 15:28

Gazprom commenced LNG production at KS Portovaya, Leningrad Region

Photo from the event stream



Gazprom has commenced production of LNG at its facility on production/storage/shipment of LNG at compressor station KS Portovaya in the Leningrad Region, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, BoD member, Gazprom, as saying at the “Refining Oil and Gas: Useful Hydrocarbons” session in the framework the Eastern Economic Forum.

“As of today, there are two operating technological lines of 75 million tonnes each. 30 million tonnes of LNG has been produced already. 72-hour long combined test was held at the facility yesterday. Some paperwork is to be completed yet. Amid the current situation in the global market, our LNG will be in demand,” said Vitaly Markelov.

The complex includes an LNG plant with annual capacity of 1.5 million tonnes. LNG can be shipped by tankers of various capacity including small ones and by road transport. The product is to be supplied to commercial consumers including those requiring LNG for bunkering of seagoing ships.