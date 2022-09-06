2022 September 6 15:03

A.P. Moller - Maersk opens new warehouse facility in Brazil

As part of its commitment as a global integrator of logistics, A.P Moller – Maersk announced the opening of a new warehouse facility in Cajamar in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil, according to the company's release.

Located close to the main economic centres of the southeast region, the 19,400 square meters facility is strategically located near the main markets for fast-moving consumer goods, retail, technology & electronics, and fashion & lifestyle, among others. The facility is situated 50 km from the main airports, 120 km from the port of Santos, and 30 km from Sao Paulo, with quick access to the main highways.

The new facility offers supply chain management services, including order fulfilment, receipt and storage of goods, inventory management, picking and packing of pallets or cases, loading, consolidation and deconsolidation, warehouse management system, crossdocking, and other value-added services. It has a racking structure to store up to 21,000 pallet positions and 22 docks.

Supporting customers’ emissions targets and strengthening the ability to offer end-to-end low-emissions logistics solutions is a strategic priority for Maersk. The new site is certified LEED Platinum, including rooftop solar panels, rainwater recapture and waste management system, felt thermal insulation, and lithium battery material-handling equipment.

Maersk aims to better connecting Latin America with the world through expanding its end-to-end warehouse and distribution footprint and regional consolidation / deconsolidation network with innovative solutions that address customers’ needs.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs around 105,000 people.