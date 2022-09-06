2022 September 6 14:57

Port of Gothenburg, Stena Line, DFDS, Orsted and Liquid Wind to establish Europe’s first green e-fuels hub

Gothenburg Port Authority is collaborating with Stena Line, DFDS, Ørsted and Liquid Wind to establish Europe’s first electromethanol (e-fuels) hub. With the intent to launch in 2025, the venture is a tangible step towards a carbon neutral shipping industry, according to the Port of Gothenburg's release.



With this cross-industry collaboration, the parties are engaging to set up an eMethanol value chain with the determination to have significant volumes of eMethanol accessible at the Port of Gothenburg by 2025.



Liquid Wind and Ørsteds eMethanol production facility FlagshipONE is in late-stage development and approaching a final investment decision. It will be the largest e-fuels facility in the world, producing 50,000 tonnes of eMethanol annually.

“We are honoured to have the minister present at this pivotal moment when the 5+ years of development work that Liquid Wind has put in, meets the reality of real customers, Stena Line and DFDS, leading to the conclusion of long-term agreements that will allow FlagshipONE to establish and construct the first full-scale electrofuel facility in Europe or perhaps even the world,” said Claes Fredriksson, CEO and Founder of Liquid Wind.

In April earlier this year, the Gothenburg Port Authority published general methanol operating regulations for ship-to-ship bunkering.