2022 September 6 16:02

RINA and Asprofos awarded contract for Alexandroupolis FSRU

RINA, the inspection, certification and consulting engineering multinational, in partnership with Asprofos, a leading Greek engineering consultancy with deep experience in energy infrastructure, have secured a contract to provide project management consultancy (PMC) services for the Alexandroupolis Independent Natural Gas System (INGS), owned and developed by the Greek Company Gastrade S.A. whose shareholders include Ms. E. Copelouzou, GasLog Cyprus Investments Ltd., DEPA Commercial S.A., Bulgartransgaz EAD and DESFA S.A., according to the company's release.

The project will increase and add security and diversification of gas supplies in the region of Southeast Europe. It will consist of a permanently moored Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) and a Pipeline system of 28 km connecting the floating unit to the Greek National Natural Gas Transmission System (NNGTS). The FSRU will be stationed in the north-eastern part of the Aegean Sea, approximately 17.6 km SW of the town of Alexandroupolis in Northeast Greece. The FSRU will have a storage capacity of 153,500 m³, a nominal gas send out rate of 625,000 m³/h, corresponding to 5.5 bln m³/y (530 mmscfd) and a peak (without redundancy) gas send out rate of up to 944,000 m³/h, corresponding to 8.3 bln m³/y (800 mmscfd).

The Project is being financed through own resources with co-financing from public funds, the National Bank of Greece and shareholder equity. Public funds will be provided through the Greek Public Investment Programme, within the 2014-2020 programming period and under the Operational Programme "Competitiveness, Entrepreneurship and Innovation 2014-2020 (EPAnEK)".

This terminal is a fast-track project, with the FSRU scheduled to be online by the end of 2023. RINA and Asprofos will make sure that the contractual requirements of the project in terms of expected performance, quality, safety and planning are met. As well as supporting the owner on technical and managerial planning and oversight the two partners will act as an interface, through a multidisciplinary team of experts covering the different needs of the project.

Asprofos effectively carries out all aspects of small to large-scale oil, gas, environment, power and infrastructure projects from the phase of the initial conceptual design and pre-feasibility studies to the final design implementation (as built) and construction supervision. With average net revenues of 15 million Euros and over 210 employees, Asprofos is a member of HELLENIC PETROLEUM (HELPE). HELPE is one of the few leading energy groups in South-East Europe with activities spanning across the energy value chain.

RINA provides a wide range of services across the Energy&Mobility, Marine, Certification, Infrastructure & Real Estate and Industry sectors. With net revenues in 2021 of 533 million Euros, over 4,00 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.