2022 September 6 14:22

King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam sets a new throughput record in August, 2022

King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam sets a new container throughput record by handling 199,609 TEUs during August, 2022, to mark the highest number in the port’s history, according to the company's release.



The new milestone surpassed the previous record set in June, 2022 by 11,031 TEUs, thanks the continuous developmental achievements which not only boost the port’s productivity but also strengthen its operational and logistical capabilities.



King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam has become one of the main logistic hubs on the Arabian Gulf by playing an essential role in facilitating trade in the Kingdom’s Eastern and Central Regions, a strategic advantage that would attract investors’ interest in setting up integrated logistics parks that offer best-in-class services.



The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) is working on enhancing the competitive position of the 23.5 km2. port in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) through developing infrastructure, increasing capacity, and enhancing operational efficiency, which will have a major impact on bolstering trade and economic development in the Kingdom.





