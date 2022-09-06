2022 September 6 14:00

Hansa Tankers partners with StormGeo for improved environmental performance

The Norwegian pool operator Hansa Tankers announced its partnership with StormGeo, a leading provider of weather intelligence and decision-support solutions for the shipping industry and part of Alfa Laval, to roll out the fleet performance management software s-Insight to all vessels in its pool, according to the company's release.

Hansa Tankers is a leading pool operator of stainless-steel tonnage. Founded in 2010, the company’s pool has grown from an initial three vessels to more than 50 chemical tanker vessels ranging in size from 19,000 to 33,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT).

Having a high focus on sustainability, Hansa Tankers now rolls out StormGeo’s s-Insight to establish a unified data collection system that enables the pool and its partners to document and assess the environmental performance of their vessels.

Partnering with StormGeo will help Hansa Tankers seamlessly transfer voyage data in real-time to improve ship-to-shore communication, adding insight into their bunker management, reducing CO2 emissions of their fleet, and further strengthening their focus on increasing the pool’s fleet-wide sustainability.



s-Insight is a customizable fleet management system that integrates and organizes weather, voyage reporting, sensor data, performance levers, and expert assistance in one powerful analytics tool. The solution gives vessel owners, operators, and managers timely and actionable information to maximize voyage and vessel performance. In addition, its reliable data reporting system ensures the fleet is always compliant.

For Hansa Tankers, s-Insight provides opportunities to monitor the environmental impact on emissions, improve environmental performance, and keep the fleet compliant with EU MRV, IMO DCS, the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), and Sea Cargo Charter regulations. Particularly useful is the new CII Simulator, a key module in s-Insight and a tool that monitors CII compliance status and reveals the impact of commercial parameters on CII ratings.



Partnering with StormGeo will help Hansa Tankers showcase the effect of vessel and cargo consolidation to its charterers and other stakeholders by:

Simulating the CO2 impact on the estimate and voyage levels to provide an overview of pre-fixture and post-fixture emissions results.

Calculating the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) based on validated data per voyage and year, including projections for future compliance.

Simplifying and streamlining the Sea Cargo Charter reporting process for both the pool and its counterparties.



s-Insight is part of StormGeo’s innovative software and services s-Suite for shipping customers, a complete one-stop solution to optimize time, fuel, and vessel performance while ensuring navigational and environmental performance.



StormGeo helps shipping companies prepare for increasingly stringent environmental requirements and reach ambitious sustainability targets.

StormGeo is a global provider of weather intelligence and decision-support services, with leading solutions for shipping, oil and gas, renewable energy, onshore industries, and aviation. Offering solutions toward decarbonization, more than 12,000 ships rely on StormGeo software or services for navigational planning, route optimization, weather routing, and fleet performance. The company has 24 offices in 16 countries, including eight 24/7/365 global operations centers.