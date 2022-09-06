2022 September 6 13:10

Georgia Ports Authority orders 12 Konecranes RTGs for the Port of Savannah

The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) in the USA has ordered 12 Konecranes RTGs for the Port of Savannah, Georgia. When these cranes are working, the Port of Savannah will operate a fleet of 234 Konecranes RTGs. Konecranes booked the order in Q3 2022, and the cranes will be delivered by the end of 2024, according to the company's release.

The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) owns and operates the Port of Savannah. Its Garden City Terminal is the fastest-growing container terminal in North America. The Port of Savannah already operates 198 Konecranes RTGs with another 24 on order, making it the largest RTG fleet in the USA. The current order will bring the fleet to 234 RTGs in Savannah. The GPA is experiencing significant growth, moving an all-time monthly high of 528,300 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in July.



The 12 RTGs on order are diesel-electric machines with built-in readiness for electric operation via cable reels. They are high-performance, 16-wheel RTGs with a lifting capacity of 40 tons, a stacking height of 1-over-5, and a stacking width of 6 plus truck lane wide. They will be equipped with Konecranes’ Active Load Control system, which prevents container sway. The Auto-steering feature is included, which keeps the cranes on a pre-programmed, straight driving path. Furthermore, they will have Konecranes’ TRUCONNECT remote monitoring system.



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2021, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has approximately 16,600 employees in around 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.