2022 September 6 12:30

Wartsila propulsion solution selected for sustainable new hybrid tug

The technology group Wartsila will supply its advanced thruster solution for a new hybrid tug being built to operate in the port of Xiamen in China. The Wartsila thrusters selected have been especially designed for electric propulsion, and support the sustainability requirements of the vessel. The tug is under construction for Xiamen Port Shipping at the Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding yard. The order with Wartsila was placed in June 2022 by Shanghai CSIC Marine Propulsion Equipment, the integrator for the newbuild project.

The project specifications emphasise emissions reduction and energy savings. The tug will operate with two Wartsila WST18FP-L steerable thrusters, providing optimal propulsion performance in line with the sustainability requirements.



The Wartsila WST18FP-L thrusters provide excellent thrust on bollard pull, and transit speed performance. They feature high hydrodynamic capabilities, less maintenance, easy installation, and better accessibility for servicing. The WST series has eight thruster types, ranging from 700 to 3300 kW, enabling vessels to meet and exceed the performance levels required in today’s competitive operating environment.

Xiamen port is an important deep water harbour in China’s Xiamen Fujian province. The 5000 HP tug is 38.3 metres long and is scheduled to enter operational service in 2023. The Wärtsilä equipment will be delivered in Q1 2023.



Wartsila is one of the global leaders in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. In 2021, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.