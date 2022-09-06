2022 September 6 12:00

LR awards HHI Design Approval for world’s first 40,000cbm LCO2 carrier

LR has awarded Design Approval to South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the development of the world’s first 40,000m3 liquefied carbon dioxide carrier, according to LR's release.

At 239 metres long and 30 metres wide, the LCO2 carrier design will be the largest in its class. The vessel will be equipped with seven IMO Type C cargo tank that use an innovative new steel design, allows tanks to be constructed with lighter scantling whilst remaining structural integrity. The material advancement has allowed HHI to design the carrier with a total capacity of 40,000 cbm, making the vessel a ‘first-of-its-kind’.

LR will provide advice and guidance on technical regulations and the development of a Type C storage tank using the new material.

When built, the carrier will transport liquefied carbon dioxide under pressure, allowing carbon extracted from the atmosphere to be transported to storage facilities.



