2022 September 6 10:45

Carbon footprint of round voyage via NSR is 7,000 tonnes less compared to that via Suez canal - NOVATEK

Carbon footprint of a round voyage via the Northern Sea Route is 7,000 tonnes less compared to that via the Suez canal, Yevgeny Ambrosov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of PAO NOVATEK, said at the first meeting of the NSR Navigation Stakeholder Council in the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum, according to the meeting stream.



“We have automated the carbon footprint calculation basing on the system of ship operation monitoring. Quantitative data on fuel consumption and so called methane footprint let us suggest that carbon footprint of a round voyage via the Northern Sea Route is 7,000 tonnes less compared to that via the Suez canal,” Yevgeny Ambrosov.



