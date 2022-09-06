  • Home
  • News
  • DNV and DSME join hands to develop wind-assisted propulsion system
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 September 6 11:00

    DNV and DSME join hands to develop wind-assisted propulsion system

    Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and DNV have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish energy-saving wind assistance propulsion technology, according to DNV's release.

    Wind-assisted propulsion will be the focus of a major innovation drive between DSME and DNV as part of shipping’s global decarbonization efforts.

    Both companies will jointly develop ship wind-assisted propulsion systems, including a rotor sail solution, fuel saving device technology, and will cooperate in promoting future-related businesses.

    Primary tasks include DNV’s Type Approval Design Certificate (TADC) and technical support for DSME’s future rotor sail system, and a joint study of a Wind Assisted Propulsion System (WAPS) on deep-sea vessels such as LNG carriers and VLCC.

    The rotor sail system is one of the next-generation eco-friendly technologies that use wind power to reduce ship fuel and greenhouse gas emissions. It provides additional thrust to a ship’s propulsion power through aerodynamic forces generated by a rotating cylindrical column (rotor sail) installed on deck.

    In March 2021, DSME’s Rotor Sail System had obtained Approval in Principle from DNV. In addition, DSME is in the process of producing a prototype of the full-scale DSME Rotor Sail to perform various tests, and it is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2022.

    DNV provides a range of services related to WAPS, covering classification, certification and advisory. Additionally, DNV has updated its rules and will release enhanced standards ensuring general safety improvements for ships with WAPS.

    DNV is one of the world’s leading classification societies and an advisor to the maritime industry.

Другие новости по темам: agreement, DSME, shipbuilding, DNV  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 September 6

14:22 King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam sets a new throughput record in August, 2022
14:00 Hansa Tankers partners with StormGeo for improved environmental performance
13:40 Standard Club updates guidance for new entrants to offshore renewables market
13:10 Georgia Ports Authority orders 12 Konecranes RTGs for the Port of Savannah
12:30 Wartsila propulsion solution selected for sustainable new hybrid tug
12:00 LR awards HHI Design Approval for world’s first 40,000cbm LCO2 carrier
11:41 TransContainer and SVLOGRUS will jointly develop multimodal transportation via Far East ports
11:20 Kawasaki Heavy Industries holds naming ceremony for LPG dual-fuel VLGC “Lupinus Planet”
11:00 DNV and DSME join hands to develop wind-assisted propulsion system
10:45 Carbon footprint of round voyage via NSR is 7,000 tonnes less compared to that via Suez canal - NOVATEK
10:30 Vestdavit to provide a total of five davit systems for the Esvagt's vessel
10:09 DNV urges cross-industry collaboration to help overcome “ultimate hurdle” of fuel availability in its latest decarbonization report
09:58 Rosatom finds it necessary to build 75-80 ice-class ships for NSR operation
09:35 DNV awards AiP to MOL and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding for new LCO2 carrier design
09:29 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping supports 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
09:24 MABUX: Global bunker indices to continue firm upward evolution on Sep 06

2022 September 5

18:37 Ecochlor and Sinotech sign MoU
18:06 Bahri launches phase one of its Fleet Performance Monitoring Center
17:31 Jan De Nul completes foundation and cable installation on the Formosa 2 Offshore Wind Farm
17:10 DNV awards AiP to SHI for innovative liquified CO2 carrier design
17:06 AR navigation system earns Innovation Endorsement certificate from ClassNK
16:35 Onboard carbon capture explored by ABS
16:34 Digital navigation tests are underway in the port of Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region
15:42 Metrans offers new rail connections between the Baltic Sea, Central Europe and Turkey
15:12 Inmarsat launches Fleet Safety
14:45 KR, HHI, Avikus and LISCR сollaborate to сommercialize autonomous navigation system
14:13 Far East shipyard Zvezda holds name-giving ceremony for new tanker of Sovcomflot
14:12 Scandlines celebrates the keel laying of its new zero direct emission Fehmarn Belt ferry
13:49 Rolls-Royce will deliver mtu naval gensets for F126
13:24 Saipem and Siemens Energy sign a MoU to jointly develop a concept for floating electrical substation
13:01 LNG plant and terminal to be built in Yakutia
12:39 Eastern Shipbuilding delivers Dorothy Day Staten Island ferry
12:10 Marine electric drive train specialist Yaskawa Environmental Energy
11:55 2022 forecast for container shipping sector upped to $245bn, 65% higher YoY
11:32 Universal Handling Company expands its social programme
11:13 China Merchants and COSCO Shipping Bulk to focus on methanol marine fuel as their primary area of research
11:05 Pasha Hawaii’s LNG vessel christened in Long Beach
10:43 SafeNav aims to create groundbreaking digital solution to ensure safer navigation at sea
10:13 Jan De Nul Group chooses Iridium GMDSS
10:09 Nicaragua plans to discuss trade route between ports of Vladivostok and Corinto — minister
09:24 Solstad Offshore awarded сontract extension and new contract for CSV Normand Energy
09:18 Crude oil futures rise in expectation of OPEC+ meeting
08:54 MABUX: Bunker prices may turn into upward trend on Sep 05

2022 September 4

15:01 CMA CGM creates a $1.5 bn Special Fund for Energies to accelerate the energy transition in shipping and logistics
14:42 London Fire Brigade takes delivery of new fire boat duo
13:09 CMA CGM's revenue from the maritime shipping operations amounted to USD 16.0 billion in Q2, 2022
10:41 Largest ship in Stena Line's in the Baltic Sea officially named

2022 September 3

15:17 Survitec launches innovative cruise MES technology for small passenger vessels
14:36 Crowley expands engineering services with marine interior design firm
13:07 Kotug finalises the acquisition of Seaways International
10:52 FSL Trust Management Pte. announces resignation of CFO Wenker

2022 September 2

19:00 Ardmore Shipping wins at Maritime and Port Authority Singapore International Safety@Sea Awards 2022
18:37 Valaris announces contract awards and fleet status updates
18:17 Lloyd’s Register completes purchase of OneOcean
18:13 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:00 Amogy and Amon Maritime sign commercial collaboration agreement
17:45 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in 8M’2022 fell by 46% YoY to 3.15 million tonnes
17:42 SFL announces acquisition of two newbuild feeder container vessels with long term charters
17:31 Wartsila engines selected for new Articulated Tug Barges as Brazilian operator seeks to reduce emissions
17:14 Wartsila and Maersk collaborate in developing unique ‘pipe in pipe’ solution to prevent scrubber discharge pipe corrosion