2022 September 6 09:58

Rosatom finds it necessary to build 75-80 ice-class ships for NSR operation

Rosatom finds it necessary to build 75-80 ice-class ships for operation on the Northern Sea Route, Alexey Likhachev, Director General of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, said at the first meeting of the NSR Navigation Stakeholder Council in the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum, according to the meeting stream.



“Rosatom has been traditionally supplying the shipbuilding industry with reactor units and a range of solutions for electric propulsion and metallurgical industry but as our competence grows we are looking into raising our shipbuilding expertise in the segment of nuclear-powered and conventional icebreakers, in solving tasks of international transit including those related to large Arctic-class container ships ... According to careful estimates, we will need about 75-80 ice-class ships by 2035. Together with United Shipbuilding Corporation we are nearing a decision on creation of a joint shipyard ... We will prepare more detailed proposals by the end of the year,” said Alexey Likhachev.