2022 September 6 09:24

MABUX: Global bunker indices to continue firm upward evolution on Sep 06

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (as index calculated on current prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) turned into upward movement on Sep.05:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 560.72 (+4.01)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 818.35 (+12.36)

MGO - USD/MT – 1 195.00 (+26.33)



As of September 05, the MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) (comparison of market bunker prices vs. the MABUX digital bunker price benchmark) does not have any essential changes in the HSFO segment, as well as no firm trends in the VLSFO and MGO LS segments.



380 HSFO fuel grade, according to MDI, undercharged on September 05 at all four selected ports. The underprice margins were registered as: Rotterdam - minus $60 (minus $47 the day before), Singapore - minus $103 (minus $122), Fujairah - minus $110 (no change), Houston - minus $5 (no change). MDI index has changed unessential.



In the VLSFO segment, all ports were overcharged on September 05: Rotterdam - plus $ 27 versus plus $ 24 a day earlier, Singapore - plus $ 46 (plus $ 35), Fujairah - plus $ 67 (plus $ 60) and Houston - plus $56 (plus $57). The MDI index did not have a firm dynamics in this fuel segment: the overprice increased slightly in Rotterdam, Singapore and Fujairah, but decreased in Houston.



In the MGO LS segment, the Rotterdam-Singapore pair remained undervalued at minus $13 (minus $2 a day earlier) and minus $58 (minus $51), respectively, while the Fujairah-Houston pair was overvalued at plus $150 (plus $181) and plus $36 (plus $37). In the MGO LS segment, the MDI index also did not show firm trend: the underestimation premium rose while the overestimation one shrunk.



We expect global bunker indices to continue firm upward trend on Sep.06: 380 HSFO – plus 8-14 USD/MT, VLSFO – plus 10-20 USD/MT, MGO LS – plus 15-35 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com