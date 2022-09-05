2022 September 5 18:37

Ecochlor and Sinotech sign MoU

Ecochlor and Sinotech have announced a new agreement to advance long-term sales, marketing and technical assistance and to foster mutual maritime relationships worldwide, according to Sinotech's release.

The recent signing of a Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement, in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), has formalized the alliance between Ecochlor, Inc. (USA) and Sinotech, CCS Co., LTD (China) in sales, marketing, after-sales support and technical assistance in engineering for the SINOTECH carbon capture and storage (CCS) unit. CCS is the process of capturing and storing CO2 before it is released into the atmosphere. This technology can capture up to 90% of the CO 2 released by fossil fuels and is a useful tool helping shipowners to meet the increasingly strict limits on greenhouse gas emissions from ships.

The two companies will build on their respective strengths to further enhance their position in the worldwide business development of Sinotech’s marine scrubber and CCS systems as well as targeting commercial growth for Ecochlor’s filterless and hybrid EcoOne ballast water management systems (BWMSs) in the Chinese market.



Ecochlor’s filterless EcoOne BWMS with hybrid variants includes all the benefits of Ecochlor’s traditional system ─ no TRO sensors, no electrodes or complex power supplies, no need to treat or neutralize at discharge and an option to gravity ballast as well as low power and maintenance costs – and offers the crew an easier BWMS to operate, with even less power and maintenance. Ecochlor also recently announced the launch of EcoOne Container Unit for the offshore drilling industry and other vessels with infrequent ballasting operations at medium to high flow rates.



Sinotech’s product line includes a low-powered scrubber and CCS unit which can be purchased as a packaged set or separately. In addition, Sinotech has a 10-year exclusive agreement with the Sinopec Group to develop products using new sustainable technology applications in China.



