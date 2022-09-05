2022 September 5 17:06

AR navigation system earns Innovation Endorsement certificate from ClassNK

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has announced that its AR navigation system, jointly developed with FURUNO Electric CO., LTD., has acquired certification in the Products & Solutions (P&S) category of Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK)'s new "Innovation Endorsement" certification service tailored to innovative technologies and initiatives.

The AR Navigation System provides visual support to crewmembers during their watch-keeping and ship operations by using augmented reality (AR) technology to superimpose images taken from the bridge and voyage information, according to MOL's release.



ClassNK, a classification society, certifies products and solutions under the "Innovation Endorsement" certification for products that contribute to enhanced environmental protection and safety at sea by promoting their widespread use and development. Granting of the certification confirms a product's capabilities to improve operating safety through the use of digital technology.

The AR navigation system has already been installed on MOL Group-operated vessels as required, and the group will use this certification as an opportunity to further expand the number of vessels equipped with this system.