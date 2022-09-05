2022 September 5 16:34

Digital navigation tests are underway in the port of Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region

Video monitoring will ensure safety of unmanned navigation

The port of Ust-Luga is the first to Use Russia’s latest development, a video surveillance system for autonomous navigation, according to the press center of the Leningrad Region Government.

The unique system is to be tested in the port of Ust-Luga in the first half of 2023. The Institute of Telecommunications will install an optical video surveillance system including that for unmanned ships in the center of the vessel traffic management system (VTMS) of the port of Ust-Luga.

The system will help monitor ​​​​the water area section of autonomous navigation in order to ensure navigation safety. That does not require permanent involvement of the crew, and can be carried out remotely or completely automatically. To process the video image, modern approaches will be applied using machine vision and artificial intelligence technologies.

Upon completion of tests in Ust-Luga, the designers and Rosmorport are to expand the application of both the system and the Russian-flagged autonomous ships.

The development of infrastructure as well as ship and shore equipment for autonomous navigation is foreseen by the Autonomous Navigation project in the framework of the Technology Development Beacons initiative being implemented in pursuance of RF President’s Decree on the national development goals of the Russian Federation until 2030”.