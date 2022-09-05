2022 September 5 15:12

Inmarsat launches Fleet Safety

Inmarsat, one of the world leaders in global, mobile satellite communications, has launched Fleet Safety to modernise safety communication and improve safety standards in global shipping. Several years in the making, and a successor to the industry-leading maritime safety service, Inmarsat C, the formal launch follows the successful conclusion of Fleet Safety sea trials, according to the company's release.



Fleet Safety was granted International Maritime Organization (IMO) approval under Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) requirements following the assessment by the International Mobile Satellite Organisation (IMSO).



Following the launch of RescueNET and SafetyNET II, Inmarsat has updated documentation and created training material to ensure the industry is ready for the new safety service. In addition, Inmarsat has added Fleet Poll a new data reporting service for Long Range Identification Tracking (LRIT), Vessel Monitoring Systems (VMS) and asset tracking as well as Ships Security Alert System. The next stage is to gain Flag State approval for adoption across the maritime industry.



Delivered via existing FleetBroadband or Fleet One voice and data services with the addition of a Maritime Safety Terminal, Fleet Safety offers unrivalled network availability and global coverage. Its new interface is also optimised for usability, making it easier for seafarers to access critical functionality and communicate with Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCCs) in an emergency. Now, a network of over 60+ global MRCCs can be contacted by voice or instant messaging at the touch of a button, in seconds.



Fleet Safety also includes an innovative Maritime Safety Information (MSI) interface and a Distress Chat function. The MSI feature allows users to control the stream of MSI broadcasts and download historic broadcasts, which include meteorological, navigational and search-and-rescue warnings. Meanwhile, the Distress Chat capability enables the creation of chat rooms between ships in distress, assisting vessels and MRCCs for quicker response/resolution times.



Given the functionality and features available to Fleet Safety users, Inmarsat has also invested in training seafarers, to help them realise the solution’s full potential. Going above and beyond user instruction, the approach aims to educate crews on the importance of being proactive in maritime distress communications.



Maritime safety is part of Inmarsat’s DNA. The company was founded in 1979 by the IMO to establish a satellite communications network for protecting the lives of seafarers. With the launch of Inmarsat C in 1991, it became the first satellite operator to meet the stringent requirements of the IMO’s GMDSS – a set of marine safety procedures that Inmarsat helped to define – for ship security alert systems.



Inmarsat delivers world leading, innovative, advanced and exceptionally reliable global, mobile communications across the world – in the air, at sea and on land - that are enabling a new generation of commercial, government and mission-critical services. Inmarsat is powering the digitalisation of the maritime industry, making operations more efficient and safer than ever before. It is driving a new era of inflight passenger services for aviation, while ensuring that aircraft can fly with maximum efficiency and safety. Furthermore, Inmarsat is enabling the rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) and enabling the next wave of world-changing technologies that will underpin the connected society and help build a sustainable future. And now Inmarsat is developing the first-of-its-kind, multi-dimensional communications network of the future, ORCHESTRA.

In November 2021, Inmarsat and Viasat announced the planned combination of the two companies, to create a new leader in global communications. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2022.