2022 September 5 14:13

Far East shipyard Zvezda holds name-giving ceremony for new tanker of Sovcomflot

Image source:

Telegram channel of the Ministry of Industry and Trade

Two large tankers will be chartered by Rosneft

Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda (Bolshoy Kamen, Primorsky Territory) has held a name-giving ceremony for a new large tanker of Sovcomflot today 5 September 2022, in the framework of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum. The Aframax ship acknowledged the best in its class in terms of energy efficiency and technical solutions will transport cargo from Russian port, the company says.

The tanker was built by Zvezda shipyard under agreements signed at the Eastern Economic Forum in 2018 for construction of two Aframax tankers of the new generation both of which will then be time-chartered to Rosneft for 20 years each.

The Okeansky Prospect tanker was designed in compliance with international environmental standards. The length is 250 m, width – 44 m, deadweight – 114 thousand tonne. With its 1А/1B ice class the ship can be deployed for year-round transportation of oil from areas with challenging ice conditions including subarctic seas and Russia’s Baltic ports.

The design foresees operation of the main and auxiliary propulsion plants on conventional marine fuel and on LNG which considerable cuts emissions: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) - by 26%, Sulphur Oxide (SOx) - by 100%, and Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) - by 94%.

Image source:

Telegram channel of the Ministry of Industry and Trade

The ceremony has been attended by Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade; Sergey Frank, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PAO Sovcomflot ; Igor Tonkovidov, President and CEO of Sovcomflot ; Sergey Tseluiko, General Director of SC Zvezda.

The Okeansky Prospect tanker continues a tradition of naming SCF ships after significant streets of Russian cities (Nevsky Prospect, Ligovsky Prospect, Liteyny Prospect, Moskovsky Prospect. Olimpiysky Prospect, Primorsky Prospect, Suvorovsky Prospect).

According to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the name-giving ceremony was also held for Aframax tanker of Rosnnefteflot. It was named Akedemik Gubkin after outstanding Russiam scientist.

“These are powerful tankers of the new generation intended for oil transportation in an unlimited navigation area. The construction of Aframax ships harmoniously fits into the environmental safety agenda since these ships are really ‘green’ and comply with the highest environmental safety standards. Their power plants can operate both on conventional and environmentally friendly fuel - LNG, which meets the new international environmental standards.

Last September saw the launching of a tanker of this type, the second ship in a series of 12 large-capacity tankers of 114,000 dwt. The lead tanker, the Vladimir Monomakh, was delivered to the customer back in December 2020,” said Denis Manturov.

Now the tankers are undergo mooring trials including checking and adjusting of the systems and equipment for further preparation for sea trials and delivery to the customer.