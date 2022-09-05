Saipem and Siemens Energy sign a MoU to jointly develop a concept for floating electrical substation

  • Home
    Saipem and Siemens Energy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the joint development of a cutting-edge technology solution in the offshore wind sector. This is a concept design for a 500 MW high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) floating electrical substation for use in offshore wind farms, according to the company's release.

    Floating offshore substations, installed in deep water, offer several advantages such as a lighter substructure, an easier and asset-light installation in challenging conditions as well as lower decommissioning costs.

    Saipem and Siemens Energy’s floating offshore substation concept will be based on a proven semisubmersible substructure, and it is designed to operate in the most extreme environments with enhanced stability and can be scaled up as required by clients. In addition, the design will address the industrialization phase as it can be adapted to fabrication and assembly infrastructures worldwide. The floating substation could represent a tangible solution for reducing the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) of floating wind farms.

    Saipem’s expertise in the engineering of complex and sustainable offshore infrastructures, including floating solutions, will be combined with Siemens Energy’s broad transmission portfolio to develop a cutting-edge, standardized and scalable technology.

    Saipem is an advanced technological and engineering platform for the design, construction and operation of safe and sustainable complex infrastructure and plants. It is listed on the Milan stock exchange and operates in 70 countries around the world with 32 thousand employees from 130 different nationalities.

