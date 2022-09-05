2022 September 5 12:10

Marine electric drive train specialist Yaskawa Environmental Energy

The Switch inks five-year global sourcing agreement with ABB Marine & Ports in Shanghai for its next-generation PMM2000M permanent magnet machines to be used as shaft generators in large containerships, according to the company's release.



The first order for 16 machines, each with a power output of over 4 MW, will be installed as permanent magnet shaft generators (PMSGs) for dry cargo container vessels.



The company first marketed The Switch direct-drive PMMs to the wind industry where they have significantly improved turbine efficiency. It entered the marine market with its marine PMSGs featuring a frame size of 1,000 mm targeting bulk, chemical and car carriers with single and twin propulsion, and then with newly developed frame size of 1,500 mm machines for LNG carriers. The company has sold approximately 200 PMSGs to date.



The inline, direct-drive PMM2000M is specially designed for big container vessels powered by 2-stroke engines. Shaft generator power output on such vessels is often 4 MW to 5 MW. The PMM2000Ms has an operational speed of approximately 50–80 rpm. At more than five metres in diameter, it is physically large due to the high torque. As a PMSGs it offers competitive advantages in terms of low weight, extremely good efficiency and high power density, enabling top performance. The machine is simple to install and still compact given its huge power capacity.



PMM2000Ms can be fitted to comply with EEXI and CII regulation parameters coming into force from 2023. Customer motivations are a mixture of reducing energy consumption, lowering emissions and increasing the amount of electricity available for other fuel-saving systems such as air compressors for hull air lubrication.



The stators will be produced in China and other components in the EU. Manufacturing of such big machines calls for specialist knowledge due to the high magnetic forces involved. Consequently, all assembly work on the units will take place at The Switch’s Large Drive Test Center (LDTC) in Lappeenranta.



Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch focuses on electrifying the world with game-changing green technologies.