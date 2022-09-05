2022 September 5 11:05

Pasha Hawaii’s LNG vessel christened in Long Beach

Pasha Hawaii’s newest vessel, powered by liquefied natural gas, was christened Thursday evening during a ceremony held at the Port of Long Beach, according to the company's release.

The ceremony marked the start of regular service of the MV George III, one of the cleanest container ships to call at the Port of Long Beach. The MV George III made its initial call at the Port on Aug. 17, when it became the first LNG-powered container ship to refuel on the West Coast.



LNG-powered ships achieve a 99.9% reduction in diesel particulate matter and sulfur oxide emissions, 90% less nitrogen oxides and a 25% reduction in carbon dioxide compared to ships running on traditional fuels.

Welcoming vessels like Pasha Hawaii’s LNG-fueled ship is part of the Port of Long Beach’s ongoing commitment to fulfill the goals outlined in the historic Green Port Policy and San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan enacted more than 15 years ago. These actions have led to unprecedented reductions in emissions connected to goods movement as the Port continues to work toward a goal of deploying all zero-emissions cargo handling equipment by 2030 and zero-emissions drayage trucks by 2035.

