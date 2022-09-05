  • Home
  • News
  • Solstad Offshore awarded сontract extension and new contract for CSV Normand Energy
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 September 5 09:24

    Solstad Offshore awarded сontract extension and new contract for CSV Normand Energy

    Solstad Offshore ASA has been awarded contract extensions and a new contract with present client for the CSV Normand Energy, according to the company's release.

    The client has exercised all options under the existing contract and in addition awarded a new contract bringing the overall contract period to 570 days. The contract will commence in direct continuation of present firm period during September 2022.

    The vessel will continue to support subsea operations in West Africa.

Другие новости по темам: time-charter agreement  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 September 5

10:09 Nicaragua plans to discuss trade route between ports of Vladivostok and Corinto — minister
09:24 Solstad Offshore awarded сontract extension and new contract for CSV Normand Energy
09:18 Crude oil futures rise in expectation of OPEC+ meeting
08:54 MABUX: Bunker prices may turb into upward trend on Sep 05

2022 September 4

15:01 CMA CGM creates a $1.5 bn Special Fund for Energies to accelerate the energy transition in shipping and logistics
14:42 London Fire Brigade takes delivery of new fire boat duo
13:09 CMA CGM's revenue from the maritime shipping operations amounted to USD 16.0 billion in Q2, 2022
10:41 Largest ship in Stena Line's in the Baltic Sea officially named

2022 September 3

15:17 Survitec launches innovative cruise MES technology for small passenger vessels
14:36 Crowley expands engineering services with marine interior design firm
13:07 Kotug finalises the acquisition of Seaways International
10:52 FSL Trust Management Pte. announces resignation of CFO Wenker

2022 September 2

19:00 Ardmore Shipping wins at Maritime and Port Authority Singapore International Safety@Sea Awards 2022
18:37 Valaris announces contract awards and fleet status updates
18:17 Lloyd’s Register completes purchase of OneOcean
18:13 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:00 Amogy and Amon Maritime sign commercial collaboration agreement
17:45 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in 8M’2022 fell by 46% YoY to 3.15 million tonnes
17:42 SFL announces acquisition of two newbuild feeder container vessels with long term charters
17:31 Wartsila engines selected for new Articulated Tug Barges as Brazilian operator seeks to reduce emissions
17:14 Wartsila and Maersk collaborate in developing unique ‘pipe in pipe’ solution to prevent scrubber discharge pipe corrosion
16:58 PortNews offers new edition of its Hydrotechnika magazine
16:31 Delo Group to approve program to renew and expand SASCO fleet for foreign trade and coastal container transportation
16:12 G7 to implement the price cap for Russian oil
16:06 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
15:59 Russian ship chief engineer sentenced to prison for discharging oily waste in U.S. waters
15:43 Over 1.7 million tonnes of agricultural products shipped from Ukraine under Grain Initiative effective for one month
15:32 Iranian naval fleet thwarted pirate attack on ship in Red Sea
15:20 Bosporus traffic reopens after grain ship from Ukraine runs aground - Daily Sabah
15:12 German operator SFK takes delivery of full-electric ferry outfitted with EST-Floattech’s Green Orca battery system
15:05 World’s first ice-resistant self-propelled platform Severny Polyus leaves for the first voyage
14:44 Advanced software reduces wind gust damage to zero at APM Terminals MedPort Tangier
14:34 More needed on NTSB safety recommendations following Conception dive boat tragedy
13:56 Jumbo Offshore completes another first by installing Petrobras torpedo pile mooring system with just one vessel
12:46 Container throughput of Astrakhan seaport surged 5-fold by September
11:57 Finnlines’ Superstar ro-paxes celebrate launching and keel laying
11:24 China Classification Society issues compliance certificate to 26 VLOCs operated by Hong Kong Ming Wah
10:42 Ruscon launched new joint cargo delivery service from Turkey to Russia via Novorossiysk
10:17 Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line carried 58.7 thousand tonnes of cargo in August 2022
09:38 First container ship handled at Astafiev Terminal in Nakhodka
09:15 Crude oil futures rise after three days of decrease
09:13 Hornsea 2, the world’s largest windfarm, enters full operation
08:49 MABUX: Great fall in global bunker prices to continue on Sep 02

2022 September 1

18:37 ONE launches new feeder service via Colombo
18:01 PSA Singapore opens Tuas Port
17:54 Rosatom to create unified digital ecosystem on the Northern Sea Route
17:40 Alfa Laval acquires a supplier of tank cleaning equipment and solutions for marine, offshore and industrial applications Scanjet
17:26 Accelleron launches data-enabled service agreement for medium-speed engine turbochargers
17:06 WinGD and HSD Engine collaborate to deliver methanol-fueled two-stroke engines
16:57 TES partners with E.ON and ENGIE to manage the 5th Floating Storage Regasification Unit of Germany
16:31 Volvo Penta launches enabler for marine electric propulsion
16:10 European Energy’s Power-to-X plant to be ready in Esbjerg in the first half of 2023
15:52 RINA appointed main contractor for geotechnical soil investigation for the Baleine Project development
15:50 At least 13 icebreakers to operate on the Northern Sea Route by 2030
15:03 Yara Marine launches Route Pilot AI to optimize voyage efficiency
14:48 No international transit is expected on the Northern Sea Route this year
14:45 Saipem obtains the highest level in the assessment performed by Ecovadis
14:25 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker to sell over 200,000 tonnes of marine fuel with sulphur content below 0.5% this year
14:03 Amazon to adopt zero-emission fuel after 2021 carbon emissions increase - SAFETY4SEA
13:22 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 35, 2022