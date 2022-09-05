2022 September 5 09:24

Solstad Offshore awarded сontract extension and new contract for CSV Normand Energy

Solstad Offshore ASA has been awarded contract extensions and a new contract with present client for the CSV Normand Energy, according to the company's release.

The client has exercised all options under the existing contract and in addition awarded a new contract bringing the overall contract period to 570 days. The contract will commence in direct continuation of present firm period during September 2022.

The vessel will continue to support subsea operations in West Africa.