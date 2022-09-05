2022 September 5 08:54

MABUX: Bunker prices may turb into upward trend on Sep 05

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (as index calculated on current prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued downward changes on September 02:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 556.71 (-7.98)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 805.99(-13.49)

MGO - USD/MT – 1 168.67 (-18.08)



380 HSFO fuel grade, according to MDI (comparison MABUX MBP Index (market bunker prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker benchmark)), were undervalued on September 02 in all selected ports. The underestimation premium was registered as: Rotterdam - minus $47 (minus $70 the day before), Singapore - minus $122 (minus $138 the day before), Fujairah - minus $110 (minus $121 the day before), in Houston – by minus $5 (minus $18 the day before). MDI increased in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam, where the undercharge level declined by 23 points.



In the VLSFO fuel grade segment, all four selected ports, according to the MDI index, were in the overcharge zone: Rotterdam - plus $24 (minus $1 the day before), Singapore - plus $35 (plus $24 the day before), Fujairah - plus $60 (plus $54 the day before) and Houston plus $57 (plus $38 the day before). As per MDI, upward trend registered in the VLSFO segment: the overcharge premium increased for all selected ports. The most significant changes were also registered in Rotterdam– the overcharge level increased by 25 points.



MGO LS was undercharged in two out of four selected ports: in Rotterdam – by minus $2 (minus $60 the day before), in Singapore – by minus $51 (minus $101 the day before). This fuel grade remained overcharged in Fujairah - by plus $181 (plus $153 the day before) and in Houston – by plus $37 (plus $18 the day before). MDI index in MGO LS segment also increased in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam and Singapore, where the undercharged level decreased by 58 and 50 points respectively.



We expect Global bunker prices to turn into upward trend on Sep.05: the price for 380 HSFO may increase by 2-4 USD/MT, VLSFO – by plus 3-5 USD/MT, MGO LS – may rise by 15-30 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com