  • Home
  • News
  • CMA CGM's revenue from the maritime shipping operations amounted to USD 16.0 billion in Q2, 2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 September 4 13:09

    CMA CGM's revenue from the maritime shipping operations amounted to USD 16.0 billion in Q2, 2022

    The Group carried 5.6 million TEUs in the second quarter of 2022, down 1.3% from the prior-year period

    The Board of Directors of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, met today under the chairmanship of Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, to review the financial statements for the second quarter of 2022.

    The second quarter of 2022 continued to be impacted by intense pressure on global supply chains and acute geopolitical tensions.

    To meet its customers’ needs in this environment, the CMA CGM Group continued to invest in programs to strengthen its shipping, port, logistics and air freight capabilities.

    A full 90% of consolidated profits have been reinvested to prepare for new growth in the years ahead and to address environmental challenges. The CMA CGM Group has undertaken strategic investments to increase its maritime shipping capacity (vessels and equipment) and to develop a comprehensive, consistent portfolio of logistics solutions. These outlays will enable CMA CGM to offer integrated, end-to-end solutions and to improve the quality of customer service, while accelerating the Group’s energy transition.

    The Group has been impacted by the unstable geopolitical situation, in particular with an increase in unit bunker costs driven by increased in energy prices. On a like-for-like consumption basis, these higher energy prices led to a USD 1.1 billion year-on-year increase in fuel costs in the first half of 2022.

    The persistently strong pressure exerted on global supply chains since the beginning of the year is continuing to impact both effective capacity in the global fleet and the Group’s operations. Widespread port congestion is impacting the quality of service, thereby limiting the volumes carried by the ocean-going fleet and spurring a significant increase in operating costs (chartering, additional port handling costs, labor costs, etc.).

    CMA CGM has continued its strategic transformation with targeted acquisitions for a comprehensive, consistent range of logistics solutions
    The CMA CGM Group is committed to meeting the needs of its customers across their supply chains. The first half of 2022 saw three strategic acquisitions that have strengthened the capabilities of CMA CGM Group subsidiary, CEVA Logistics:

    Ingram Micro’s Commerce & Lifecycle Services business, which provides end-to-end e-commerce logistics solutions, including warehousing, inventory management, shipping and returns. The acquisition was completed on April 4, 2022, for an amount of USD 2.9 billion.
    Colis Privé, a leading last-mile logistics provider, specializing in home and pick-up point delivery in France, Belgium and Luxembourg. The acquisition was completed on April 7, 2022.
    Further to an agreement signed on April 8, 2022, the Group’s acquisition of GEFCO was approved by European anti-trust authorities in July. As a European leader in contract logistics, specialized in finished vehicle shipping and other automotive logistics, GEFCO plays a key role in maintaining production line integrity across the European automotive industry.
     
    CMA CGM Air Cargo: a major long-term strategic partnership with Air France-KLM
    In line with its commitment to making CMA CGM Air Cargo a French air freight carrier, the Group obtained its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the French Civil Aviation Authority on June 1, 2022. Following the delivery of two Boeing 777Fs and the hiring of around 50 pilots, CMA CGM Air Cargo began operating in early June from its new base at Paris Charles-de-Gaulle airport.

    The Group is supporting the growth of CMA CGM Air Cargo by investing in its fleet, which will be composed of 12 aircraft by 2026. Of these, 10 will be operated by the CMA CGM Group and two by Air France-KLM.

    In May 2022, CMA CGM signed a long-term strategic air freight partnership with Air France-KLM. The exclusive partnership[1] will enable the parties to jointly market their air cargo networks, full-freighter capacity and dedicated services to build an increasingly competitive array of solutions, backed by to the expertise and global footprint of Air France-KLM and CMA CGM.

    CMA CGM acquired a 9% stake in Air France-KLM for €396 million, making it the airline’s largest private shareholder. In addition, at their annual meeting Air France-KLM shareholders elected Rodolphe Saadé to the Board of Directors.

    In recent years, CMA CGM has been exploring ways to identify, design and develop innovative solutions to support maritime shipping and logistics, with a focus on satellite and space-based connectivity. As part of this process, the Group has formed partnerships with space industry leaders, such as France’s National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) in June 2021 and Thales Alenia Space in November 2021. More recently, CMA CGM acquired a stake in the Eutelsat Group, to pursue the process and develop innovative solutions.

    The CMA CGM Group is committed to achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2050 and intends to accelerate the energy transition in shipping and logistics, led by an enhanced energy mix.

    This ambitious objective is being supported by results-oriented decisions and commitments:

    Banning plastic waste cargo on Group ships since June 1, 2022, in line with the announcement made by Rodolphe Saadé at the One Ocean Summit.
    Partnering with Engie on the Salamandre project, launched on June 30 to produce 11,000 tonnes a year of second-generation biomethane, with the shared goal of ramping up annual output to 200,000 tonnes of renewable gas worldwide by 2028, to serve the needs of CMA CGM and the entire shipping industry.
    Partnering with the Jupiter 1000 project, France’s first power-to-gas industrial demonstrator for the production of hydrogen and e-methane, based in Fos-sur-Mer. The partnership will speed the development of the synthetic methane production industry, to supply a low-carbon fuel for CMA CGM Group vessels.
    Hosting one of the two sites of the French Maritime Institute for Decarbonation, founded by the French Maritime Cluster, at Tangram, the CMA CGM Group’s innovation and training center due to open in Marseille in 2023.
    On June 27, 2022, CMA CGM was awarded the Surfrider Foundation's "Green Marine Europe" label, the first voluntary environmental certification program for the European shipping industry.

    5.6 million TEUs were carried in the second quarter of 2022, down 1.3% from the prior-year period. Volume growth is currently being dampened by the congestion in ports and overland supply chains, which has led to longer vessel transit times.

    Revenue from the maritime shipping operations amounted to USD 16.0 billion.

    EBITDA rose sharply to USD 9.1 billion for the period, led by the USD 2,850 in average revenue per TEU at a time of rising operating costs (particularly bunker, vessel chartering and port handling costs). In all, operating costs increased by more than 22% year-on-year, with unit bunker costs in particular surging almost 75% over the period.

    Revenue from logistics operations totaled USD 3.8 billion in the second quarter of the year, while EBITDA came to USD 340 million.

    Growth was primarily driven by the maritime and air freight management activities. The contract logistics business continued to recover. Dynamic business performance in e-commerce and other Consumer & Retail segments enabled CEVA logistics to mitigate the adverse impact of the inflationary environment, which is weighing on operations and margins.

    CEVA’s second-quarter revenue growth was also lifted by the acquisitions of Ingram Micro CLS and Colis Privé, which were completed in early April 2022. Ingram Micro CLS and Colis Privé contributed USD 375 million and USD 64 million respectively to Logistics revenue for the period.

Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 September 4

13:09 CMA CGM's revenue from the maritime shipping operations amounted to USD 16.0 billion in Q2, 2022
10:41 Largest ship in Stena Line's in the Baltic Sea officially named

2022 September 3

15:17 Survitec launches innovative cruise MES technology for small passenger vessels
14:36 Crowley expands engineering services with marine interior design firm
13:07 Kotug finalises the acquisition of Seaways International
10:52 FSL Trust Management Pte. announces resignation of CFO Wenker

2022 September 2

19:00 Ardmore Shipping wins at Maritime and Port Authority Singapore International Safety@Sea Awards 2022
18:37 Valaris announces contract awards and fleet status updates
18:17 Lloyd’s Register completes purchase of OneOcean
18:13 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:00 Amogy and Amon Maritime sign commercial collaboration agreement
17:45 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in 8M’2022 fell by 46% YoY to 3.15 million tonnes
17:42 SFL announces acquisition of two newbuild feeder container vessels with long term charters
17:31 Wartsila engines selected for new Articulated Tug Barges as Brazilian operator seeks to reduce emissions
17:14 Wartsila and Maersk collaborate in developing unique ‘pipe in pipe’ solution to prevent scrubber discharge pipe corrosion
16:58 PortNews offers new edition of its Hydrotechnika magazine
16:31 Delo Group to approve program to renew and expand SASCO fleet for foreign trade and coastal container transportation
16:12 G7 to implement the price cap for Russian oil
16:06 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
15:59 Russian ship chief engineer sentenced to prison for discharging oily waste in U.S. waters
15:43 Over 1.7 million tonnes of agricultural products shipped from Ukraine under Grain Initiative effective for one month
15:32 Iranian naval fleet thwarted pirate attack on ship in Red Sea
15:20 Bosporus traffic reopens after grain ship from Ukraine runs aground - Daily Sabah
15:12 German operator SFK takes delivery of full-electric ferry outfitted with EST-Floattech’s Green Orca battery system
15:05 World’s first ice-resistant self-propelled platform Severny Polyus leaves for the first voyage
14:44 Advanced software reduces wind gust damage to zero at APM Terminals MedPort Tangier
14:34 More needed on NTSB safety recommendations following Conception dive boat tragedy
13:56 Jumbo Offshore completes another first by installing Petrobras torpedo pile mooring system with just one vessel
12:46 Container throughput of Astrakhan seaport surged 5-fold by September
11:57 Finnlines’ Superstar ro-paxes celebrate launching and keel laying
11:24 China Classification Society issues compliance certificate to 26 VLOCs operated by Hong Kong Ming Wah
10:42 Ruscon launched new joint cargo delivery service from Turkey to Russia via Novorossiysk
10:17 Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line carried 58.7 thousand tonnes of cargo in August 2022
09:38 First container ship handled at Astafiev Terminal in Nakhodka
09:15 Crude oil futures rise after three days of decrease
09:13 Hornsea 2, the world’s largest windfarm, enters full operation
08:49 MABUX: Great fall in global bunker prices to continue on Sep 02

2022 September 1

18:37 ONE launches new feeder service via Colombo
18:01 PSA Singapore opens Tuas Port
17:54 Rosatom to create unified digital ecosystem on the Northern Sea Route
17:40 Alfa Laval acquires a supplier of tank cleaning equipment and solutions for marine, offshore and industrial applications Scanjet
17:26 Accelleron launches data-enabled service agreement for medium-speed engine turbochargers
17:06 WinGD and HSD Engine collaborate to deliver methanol-fueled two-stroke engines
16:57 TES partners with E.ON and ENGIE to manage the 5th Floating Storage Regasification Unit of Germany
16:31 Volvo Penta launches enabler for marine electric propulsion
16:10 European Energy’s Power-to-X plant to be ready in Esbjerg in the first half of 2023
15:52 RINA appointed main contractor for geotechnical soil investigation for the Baleine Project development
15:50 At least 13 icebreakers to operate on the Northern Sea Route by 2030
15:03 Yara Marine launches Route Pilot AI to optimize voyage efficiency
14:48 No international transit is expected on the Northern Sea Route this year
14:45 Saipem obtains the highest level in the assessment performed by Ecovadis
14:25 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker to sell over 200,000 tonnes of marine fuel with sulphur content below 0.5% this year
14:03 Amazon to adopt zero-emission fuel after 2021 carbon emissions increase - SAFETY4SEA
13:22 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 35, 2022
13:20 ZIM announces large-scale long-term LNG bunkering agreement with Shell
13:07 thyssenkrupp Uhde to build world-scale Blue Ammonia plant in Qatar
12:53 Fluxys and Advario join forces to develop a green ammonia import terminal at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges
12:50 Pavel Vinogradov appointed as General Director of Volga Shipping Company
12:27 Russian Railways' network loading in 8M’2022 fell by 3.4% YoY to 820.5 million tonnes
12:04 Mawani launches new road expansions at Jeddah Islamic Port