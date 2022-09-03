  • Home
  • News
  • Survitec launches innovative cruise MES technology for small passenger vessels
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 September 3 15:17

    Survitec launches innovative cruise MES technology for small passenger vessels

    Survival Technology leader Survitec has launched a new Marine Evacuation System (MES) designed to the meet the emergency evacuation requirements of small to medium size passenger vessels.

    Targeted at vessels with passenger capacities ranging from 300 to 1,500 persons, such as ferries and expedition cruise ships, the new MES solution will be officially introduced to ship operators during the SMM Trade Fair before being rolled out for full market availability from early 2023.

    The new MES solution builds on Survitec’s success and growing market share in the larger cruise ship market, where the company has installed some of the largest dry-shod MES systems on the most advanced cruise ships in the world.

    Customers can expect to see operational and cost efficiencies with an extended service MES option of up to 30 months, although the standard 12-month service offering remains available to those customers that choose it. Survitec also provides training programmes for crew, to improve their emergency evacuation skills and how to deploy MES correctly.

    “We were aware that there was demand for an extended service MES solution with high functionality to serve the ferry and small passenger cruise market. We went back to the drawing board and took a fresh look at how we could drive innovation to meet this need,” says Richard McCormick, AES and MES Product Manager, Survitec.

    “The 30-month service interval this technology affords, brings convenience to the customer. This is because all of the complex logistics around servicing only have to be undertaken roughly every two and a half years. The cost savings for vessel owners are obvious,” says McCormick.

    Using the fully enclosed, dry-shod helical (spiral) slide design of the company’s popular Marin Ark 2, the new MES solution ensures safe, rapid and intuitive descent for people of all ages and abilities. There is no restriction on the size of individual users, and crew can ascend the slide to assist passengers if necessary.

    “The revolutionary helical slide technology from our Marin Ark 2 MES, trusted by major cruise operators for unrestricted, improved passenger experience and enhanced safety, is now available for ferries and small expedition-type passenger ships,” says McCormick.

    Fully enclosed single and double helical slide options are available in an asymmetric arrangement, the new MES solution comprises self-righting approved liferafts for 50, 100, 150 persons, with  SOLAS A, B and HSC emergency packs.

    For use on vessels with up to 23m of freeboard, the new MES solution will be type approved later this year by classification society Bureau Veritas according to SOLAS and MED requirements.

    With a choice of robustly tested SOLAS-approved liferaft options to meet customer needs, the flexible design allows for installation in a wide range of configurations. Inflation takes place automatically within 60 seconds and minimal crew interaction is needed during this phase. Multiple buoyancy compartments provide stability and safety in the toughest sea conditions.

    Global service coverage is provided by a total of 59 service stations around the world, ensuring rapid turnarounds for all customers.

    Survitec welcomes discussions with cruise and ferry operators on the new MES solution at SMM on Stand 428, in Hall B5, which takes place in Hamburg between the 6th and 9th of September 2022.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 September 3

15:17 Survitec launches innovative cruise MES technology for small passenger vessels
14:36 Crowley expands engineering services with marine interior design firm
13:07 Kotug finalises the acquisition of Seaways International
10:52 FSL Trust Management Pte. announces resignation of CFO Wenker

2022 September 2

19:00 Ardmore Shipping wins at Maritime and Port Authority Singapore International Safety@Sea Awards 2022
18:37 Valaris announces contract awards and fleet status updates
18:17 Lloyd’s Register completes purchase of OneOcean
18:13 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:00 Amogy and Amon Maritime sign commercial collaboration agreement
17:45 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in 8M’2022 fell by 46% YoY to 3.15 million tonnes
17:42 SFL announces acquisition of two newbuild feeder container vessels with long term charters
17:31 Wartsila engines selected for new Articulated Tug Barges as Brazilian operator seeks to reduce emissions
17:14 Wartsila and Maersk collaborate in developing unique ‘pipe in pipe’ solution to prevent scrubber discharge pipe corrosion
16:58 PortNews offers new edition of its Hydrotechnika magazine
16:31 Delo Group to approve program to renew and expand SASCO fleet for foreign trade and coastal container transportation
16:12 G7 to implement the price cap for Russian oil
16:06 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
15:59 Russian ship chief engineer sentenced to prison for discharging oily waste in U.S. waters
15:43 Over 1.7 million tonnes of agricultural products shipped from Ukraine under Grain Initiative effective for one month
15:32 Iranian naval fleet thwarted pirate attack on ship in Red Sea
15:20 Bosporus traffic reopens after grain ship from Ukraine runs aground - Daily Sabah
15:12 German operator SFK takes delivery of full-electric ferry outfitted with EST-Floattech’s Green Orca battery system
15:05 World’s first ice-resistant self-propelled platform Severny Polyus leaves for the first voyage
14:44 Advanced software reduces wind gust damage to zero at APM Terminals MedPort Tangier
14:34 More needed on NTSB safety recommendations following Conception dive boat tragedy
13:56 Jumbo Offshore completes another first by installing Petrobras torpedo pile mooring system with just one vessel
12:46 Container throughput of Astrakhan seaport surged 5-fold by September
11:57 Finnlines’ Superstar ro-paxes celebrate launching and keel laying
11:24 China Classification Society issues compliance certificate to 26 VLOCs operated by Hong Kong Ming Wah
10:42 Ruscon launched new joint cargo delivery service from Turkey to Russia via Novorossiysk
10:17 Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line carried 58.7 thousand tonnes of cargo in August 2022
09:38 First container ship handled at Astafiev Terminal in Nakhodka
09:15 Crude oil futures rise after three days of decrease
09:13 Hornsea 2, the world’s largest windfarm, enters full operation
08:49 MABUX: Great fall in global bunker prices to continue on Sep 02

2022 September 1

18:37 ONE launches new feeder service via Colombo
18:01 PSA Singapore opens Tuas Port
17:54 Rosatom to create unified digital ecosystem on the Northern Sea Route
17:40 Alfa Laval acquires a supplier of tank cleaning equipment and solutions for marine, offshore and industrial applications Scanjet
17:26 Accelleron launches data-enabled service agreement for medium-speed engine turbochargers
17:06 WinGD and HSD Engine collaborate to deliver methanol-fueled two-stroke engines
16:57 TES partners with E.ON and ENGIE to manage the 5th Floating Storage Regasification Unit of Germany
16:31 Volvo Penta launches enabler for marine electric propulsion
16:10 European Energy’s Power-to-X plant to be ready in Esbjerg in the first half of 2023
15:52 RINA appointed main contractor for geotechnical soil investigation for the Baleine Project development
15:50 At least 13 icebreakers to operate on the Northern Sea Route by 2030
15:03 Yara Marine launches Route Pilot AI to optimize voyage efficiency
14:48 No international transit is expected on the Northern Sea Route this year
14:45 Saipem obtains the highest level in the assessment performed by Ecovadis
14:25 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker to sell over 200,000 tonnes of marine fuel with sulphur content below 0.5% this year
14:03 Amazon to adopt zero-emission fuel after 2021 carbon emissions increase - SAFETY4SEA
13:22 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 35, 2022
13:20 ZIM announces large-scale long-term LNG bunkering agreement with Shell
13:07 thyssenkrupp Uhde to build world-scale Blue Ammonia plant in Qatar
12:53 Fluxys and Advario join forces to develop a green ammonia import terminal at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges
12:50 Pavel Vinogradov appointed as General Director of Volga Shipping Company
12:27 Russian Railways' network loading in 8M’2022 fell by 3.4% YoY to 820.5 million tonnes
12:04 Mawani launches new road expansions at Jeddah Islamic Port
11:32 Canadian Coast Guard removes hazardous vessel to protect coastal ecosystems
11:02 NYK concludes charter agreement for LNG carrier with Kyuden Group