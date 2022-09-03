2022 September 3 10:52

FSL Trust Management Pte. announces resignation of CFO Wenker

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd., as trustee-manager (the “Trustee-Manager”) of First Ship Lease Trust (“FSL Trust” or the “Trust”), announces the resignation of Mr Markus Wenker as the Chief Financial Officer of the Trustee-Manager. Mr Wenker is currently serving notice and will be with the Trustee-Manager until 30 November 2022.



The Board takes this opportunity to thank Mr Wenker for his personal dedication, strong leadership and invaluable contributions to the Trustee-Manager and FSL Trust during his tenure and wishes him every success for his future.



The Board has initiated the process to identify a replacement for Mr Wenker and the new Chief Financial Officer will be announced in due course when the appointment is made.





