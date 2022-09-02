-
2022 September 2 18:13
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- Commercial Seaport of Arkhangelsk to invest up to $1 million in new equipment
- Containers throughput of CPV fell by 5% due to withdrawal of major international line operators from Russian market
- Delo Group signed agreement [Ю1] with APM Terminals for acquisition of 30.75% stake in Global Ports
- Astafiev Terminal in Nakhodka sends first container train with import cargo
- Grain terminal with annual capacity of 4 million tonnes to be built in Vysotsk port
- First container ship handled at Astafiev Terminal in Nakhodka
- Container throughput of Astrakhan seaport surged 5-fold by September
Shipping and Logistics
- First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov orders to work on development of alternative routes for coal exports
- Ruscon launched new joint cargo delivery service from Turkey to Russia via Novorossiysk
- Name-giving ceremony for Sovcomflot’s Oceansky Prospekt to be held on September 7
- RF Ministry of Transport estimates investments in debottlenecking of transport corridors by 2030
- Modular passenger ship of Sotalia design arrives in Nizhny Novgorod from Kaliningrad
- No international transit is expected on the Northern Sea Route this year
- At least 13 icebreakers to operate on the Northern Sea Route by 2030
- Rosatom to create unified digital ecosystem on the Northern Sea Route
- Anton Alikhanov asks to shift ships not deployed in Black Sea and other basins to the Kaliningrad Region
- Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in 8M’2022 fell by 46% YoY to 3.15 million tonnes
- Delo Group to approve program to renew and expand SASCO fleet for foreign trade and coastal container transportation
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- Sitronics Group acquired 50% of Russian company Emperium producing ships with electric propulsion
- Floating dock of 100 thousand tonnes in capacity is under construction at 30 SRZ yard
- Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard to launch crab catching ship of Project CCa5712LS on September 8
- Crab catching ship Omolon of Project 03141 sails for outfitting via Nikolaevsk-on-Amur
- Rosmorport hands over its order for two icebreakers of Project 22740 from Zvezda to Onezhsky Shipyard
- Vyborg Shipyard held steel-cutting ceremony for 18 MW Icebreaker 7 class vessel
- Akhtar shipyard launches passenger catamaran Anapa
- Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
Appointments
- Zakhary Djioev appointed as head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency
- Pavel Vinogradov appointed as General Director of Volga Shipping Company
Другие новости по темам: ABB, shipping, shipbuilding, ship repair, logistics, hydraulic engineering installations