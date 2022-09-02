2022 September 2 18:17

Lloyd’s Register completes purchase of OneOcean

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has completed the acquisition of OneOcean, a leading supplier of voyage compliance, safety and environmental solutions, from Equistone Partners Europe, according to LR's release.



OneOcean will be integrated with LR’s existing digital solutions, including fleet management (Hanseaticsoft) and vessel performance and optimisation (i4 Insight, C-MAP Commercial and Greensteam) to expand and considerably complement this portfolio of services.

OneOcean solutions are currently used by more than 16,000 vessels to support and optimise compliance, safety and environmental performance, enabling teams to work more transparently for improved operational efficiency and enhanced decision making. Following completion of the purchase, Martin Taylor, CEO of OneOcean, has joined the LR Executive Leadership Team.

OneOcean was created by the merger of ChartCo, in which Equistone first invested in 2016, and Marine Press in 2019. With Equistone’s support, OneOcean has grown rapidly, with four acquisitions, two divestments, a merger and a complete cultural change from product distributor to leading-edge software solutions provider.