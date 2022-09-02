  • Home
  • 2022 September 2 17:45

    Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in 8M’2022 fell by 46% YoY to 3.15 million tonnes

    The flow of vessels reduced by 37%

    As of 1 September 2022, cargo turnover in the Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s inland water ways totaled 3.151 million tonnes, down 46% versus the result of the same period in 2021, according to Azov-Don Basin Administration.

    Turnover of transit cargo dropped by 48%, year-on-year, to 2.518 million tonnes, internal turnover – by 34%, to 633 thousand tonnes.

    As of September 1, the flow of vessels within the Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW totaled 2,286 ships and ATB units including 1,107 vessels and units moving downwards and 1,179 vessels and units moving upwards. In the same period of the previous year: 3,609 vessels including 1,848 moving downwards and 1,761 moving upwards. Thus, the flow of vessels has reduced by 37%.

    In August 2022, cargo turnover in the Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s inland water ways dropped by 27%, year-on-year, to 896 thousand tonnes including wheat (36.4%), heavy fuel oil (24.6%) and vacuum gasoil (10.9%). Transit cargo flow fell by 27%, to 728 thousand tonnes, internal turnover – by 27% to 168 thousand tonnes.

    The flow of vessels in July totaled 656 ships and ATB units including 323 vessels and units moving downwards and 333 vessels and units moving downwards) versus 747 vessels (371 + 376, accordingly).

    The Federal Azov-Don Basin Administration is responsible for management and control of inland waterways of the Don River from the lower access channel of Lock No 15 (Tsimlyansk Reservoir) to the village of Aksai (the 3121-km stretch of the Don), except for Nikolayevsky and the Konstantinovsky hydroengineering facilities, and the tributaries of the Don River, Seversky Donets (from Krasny farm to the mouth) and the Manych River (from the Novo-Manychskaya Dam to the mouth). The total length of the Azov-Don Basin Administration managed inland waterways reaches 691.3 km.

