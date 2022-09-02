2022 September 2 17:31

Wartsila engines selected for new Articulated Tug Barges as Brazilian operator seeks to reduce emissions

The technology group Wartsila will supply the engines for two new Articulated Tug Barges (ATBs), designed by Robert Allan Ltd and built by Estaleiro Rio Maguari for Brazilian logistics integrator Alianҫa Navegaҫão e Logística, a member of A.P.Moller - Maersk, according to the company's release.

The main consideration in the award of the contract was to minimise fuel consumption and emissions in line with the company’s commitment towards decarbonising its operations. The order was placed in May 2022.

The two 6400 kW vessels are being built at the Estaleiro Rio Maguari yard in Brazil. Each will operate with two Wärtsilä 32 engines. The Wärtsilä 32 has features that promote fuel conservation and lower emission levels, including well-proven efficiency and reliability. It can also be upgraded to accept future carbon-neutral fuels as they become available and viable.

The Wärtsilä equipment will be delivered to the yard commencing in June 2023, and the first vessel is expected to be completed later that year. It will operate along the Brazilian coast.



