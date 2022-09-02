2022 September 2 15:59

Russian ship chief engineer sentenced to prison for discharging oily waste in U.S. waters

Kirill Kompaniets, the Chief Engineer of a foreign flagged vessel, was sentenced to prison for deliberately discharging approximately 10,000 gallons of oil-contaminated bilge water overboard in U.S. waters off the coast of New Orleans last year, and for obstructing justice, according to the U.S. Department of Justice's release. The illegal conduct was first reported to the Coast Guard by a crew member via social media. The Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown sentenced Kompaniets to serve a year and a day in prison, pay a $5,000 fine and $200 special assessment and serve six months of supervised release.

Repair operations to correct a problem with the discharge of clean ballast water resulted in engine room flooding. After the leak was controlled, Chief Engineer Kompanietes and a subordinate engineer dumped the oily bilge water overboard while the ship was at an anchorage near the Southwest Passage off the Louisiana coast. The ship’s required pollution prevention devices – an oily-water separator and oil content monitor – were not used, and the discharge was not recorded in the Oil Record Book, a required ship log.

Kompaniets was also charged with obstruction of justice based on various efforts to conceal the illegal discharge. In a joint factual statement filed in Court with his guilty plea, Kompaniets admitted to the following acts of obstruction of justice:

(1) making false statements to the Coast Guard that concealed the cause and nature of a hazardous condition, and concealing that the engine room of the vessel had flooded and that oil-contaminated bilge water had been discharged overboard;

(2) destroying the computer alarm printouts for the period of the illegal discharge that were sought by the Coast Guard;

(3) holding meetings with subordinate crew members and directing them to make false statements to the Coast Guard;

(4) making a false Oil Record Book that failed to disclose the illegal discharge;

(5) directing subordinate engine room employees to delete all evidence from their cell phones in anticipation of the Coast Guard inspection; and

(6) preparing a retaliatory document accusing the whistleblower of poor performance as part of an effort to discredit him.



